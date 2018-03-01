5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

March is finally here with warmer weather, sunny days and the beginning of spring. Kick it off with some events around town.

1) Revival Food Hall is hosting its first First Friday event with a pop-up from Three Dots and a Dash. Kevin Beary, beverage director, will be mixing Tiki drinks, like the Painkiller, the big-enough-for-two Chief Lapu Lapu and Trader Vic’s Mai Tai, made with Martinique Blanc agricole, aged Jamaican rum, dry curacao, orgeat, lime and overproof run float. Free admission, priced a la carte. 4:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. 125 S. Clark St., 773-999-9411, revivalfoodhall.com

2) Celebrate Pulaski Day with a pub crawl that starts at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Tap Room with beer and Polish food. Then, hop on a trolley heading to Pulaski Road to check out Hangovers, Independence Tap, Paddy Mac’s and Belford. $35. 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. 3340 N Kedzie Ave., 773-588-2267, revbrew.com

3) Nico Osteria’s Bill Montagne and New York City restaurant Gloria’s Diego Garcia will be coming together for a one-night only dinner inspired by the coastal seafood of both Mexico and Italy. “Mexico Meets the Mediterranean” will feature dishes like mackeral Veracruz, pork belly al pastor, roasted monkfish with sunchoke crema and cioppino fish stew. Reservations recommended. 5-10:30 p.m. Sunday. 1015 N. Rush St., 312-994-7100, nicoosteria.com

4) The Rogers Park Business Alliance is hosting its ninth annual Heat It Up Chili Cook-off at Ethiopian Diamond, with proceeds benefiting programs at Glenwood Sunday Market to combat food insecurity. Showcasing more than 20 kinds of chili, snacks, live music, a raffle, a live auction and a cash bar. $25/person in advance and $30/person at the door. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 7537 N. Clark St., 773-508-5885, rpba.org/heat-it-up

5) As part of its “Friends of avec” brunch series, the West Loop restaurant has invited Anna and David Posey of Elske, alums of sister restaurant Blackbird, to serve Scandanavian-inspired takes on brunch dishes. Reservations are recommended. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 615 W. Randolph St., 312-377-2002, avecrestaurant.com

