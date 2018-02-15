5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

Spend the weekend after Valentine’s Day doing some interesting things around town with your friends and family. From restaurant week in the suburbs, to brunch, to giving back, don’t let your weekend go to waste.

1) Elmwood Park is hosting its first restaurant week with two dozen restaurants participating in discounts, specials and prix-fixe menus. Try some burgers, sushi, Italian favorites and barbecue. Free admission, reservations encouraged. Friday through Feb. 25. 11 Conti Parkway, 708-452-7300, elmwoodpark.org/restaurantweek

2) Cheeky supper club Hungry as F*** will host a Galentine’s Day brunch pop-up at Kimski with menu items inspired by Oprah, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and “Parks and Recreation” protagonist Leslie Knope. Participants will have the opportunity to donate to The Awakenings Foundation, which supports artists who are survivors of sexual violence. Every person who makes a donation will receive a raffle ticket. Food priced a la carte; donations encouraged. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 960 W. 31st St., 773-823-7336, kimskichicago.com

3) Lincoln Square’s The Sixth is partnering with Dark Matter Coffee for a cocktail pop-up, with coffee-inspired cocktails for one night only. Free admission. 7-11 p.m. Sunday, 2202 W. Lawrence Ave., 773-433-5959, thesixthbar.com

4) Find a way to give back at the 6th annual Chicago Volunteer Expo, where more than 85 nonprofits will be available to talk about their missions, whether they work for the environment, the arts or social justice. You can also donate to the canned food drive at the Expo, held at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. Free admission, registration encouraged. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 2430 N. Cannon Drive, 773-755-5100, chicagovolunteerexpo.com

5) Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which premieres Friday, is the hottest ticket in town, so why not do some good when you view it? The Midway Chicago Chapter of the Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. is hosting a fundraiser screening at Studio Movie Grill in Chatham, with proceeds supporting the Midway Chicago Chapter of Top Teens of America Scholarship Program. Tickets come with popcorn and a soft drink. Regular admission is $30. 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. 210 W. 87th St., 773-420-4475, studiomoviegrill.com

