5 things eat, drink, do this weekend

This snow storm isn’t getting you down, is it? Here are some events around town that will make venturing outside and fighting frigid temps worth it.

1) Sip on bubbly punch while learning how to make chocolate-covered, egg-free cookie dough pops with Emily Nejad of Bon Vivant Cakes, at Festive Collective. You’ll walk away with recipes, a swag bag and four cookie dough pops. Tickets are $75. 1-3 p.m. Sunday. 3279 W. Armitage Ave., 773-917-7984, festivecollective.com

2) Jewel-Osco is hosting its 19th annual Taste of Black History Month, where attendees can sample food from 25 minority-owned businesses while listening to live music. There will also be a surprise celebrity appearance, chef cooking demonstrations, giveaways and raffle prizes. Free admission. noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. 2485 W. Howard St., Evanston, 847-328-9791, jewelosco.com

3) Celebrate the Year of the Dog by learning how to make dumplings and learning about dumpling history. The Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute is hosting its 14th annual Chinese New Year Dumpling Making Dinner at Hing Kee in Chinatown. $35 per person. 3-5 p.m. Saturday. 2140 S. Archer Ave., 312-808-9538

4) Drink beer and/or coffee (why choose?) while snacking on breakfast sandwiches at Metric Coffee's release party for its new Pilot Light blend. Proceeds from sales will benefit Pilot Light, which brings food education to Chicago Public School students. A portion of sales of Hopewell’s beer and the Publican Quality Meats breakfast sandwiches will also go toward the nonprofit. Admission is free. From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. 2760 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-698-6178, hopewellbrewing.com

5) Lincoln Park rooftop bar J. Parker is hosting an Apres Ski Party in celebration of the 2018 Winter Olympics. The party will feature ice luges, shotskis, drink stations, a live band and a photo booth. The roof will also be open with blankets and space heaters. Admission is free. 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 1816 N. Clark St., 312-254-4747, jparkerchicago.com

