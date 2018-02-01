5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

It’s finally February, which means you’ve said “bye” to your resolutions, right? Kick off the month with some fun activities around town, from ice cream for breakfast to Black History month.

1) Live your best life, and start your weekend with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. All Jeni’s shops will be opening three hours earlier for Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, with 50 percent of all sales from 9 a.m. to noon going to She Should Run, which aims to get 250,000 women running for elected office by 2030. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, at multiple locations,1505 N. Milwaukee Ave., 872-802-4668, jenis.com

2) The Promontory is hosting the “Super Body Tailgate Party” where you can eat grilled buffalo-chicken sandwiches, Polish sausages and nachos. After the game, you’ll have free entry to Body, a weekly dance party to Afro-Caribbean music. No cover. 4-11 p.m. Sunday, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West, 312-801-2100, promontorychicago.com

3) Check out an Indoor Farmers Market at The Plant, where you can go on a tour of the facility and attend an advanced aquaponics lighting workshop, a cooking demo and a musical performance. Free admission, but tickets are required for the workshop. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 1400 W. 46th St., 773-847-5523, plantchicago.org

4) Get your gym shoe, bacon ranch chicken salad and buffalo cauliflower sandwiches at the Ruin Daily’s pop-up at Hopewell Brewing. Each sandwich will be paired with one of Hopewell’s craft beers. Free Admission. 12:30-6 p.m. Saturday, 2760 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-698-6178, hopewellbrewing.com

5) The Filament Theatre is being turned into a honky-tonk with fried chicken, craft beer and dancing to help raise funds for the Six Corners Association in Portage Park. General admission is $25/person, $40/couple and includes food, beverages and water. Admission with a beer tasting is $40/person and also includes a shirt. 6-9 p.m. Friday, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-685-9300, sixcorners.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

Related: Eat This: Jeni's corn ice creams capture summer flavors »

Related: Super Bowl game plan for a healthier party »

Related: 31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches »