5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

We’re only weeks away from Thanksgiving, so take advantage of your free weekends before your calendar fills up with family dinners and food comas.

1) Get an early start on your holiday shopping at the Handmade Market where more local artists and businesses will be showcasing their unique wares. Bite Cafe and The Empty Bottle will be serving up food and drinks. Free admission, 21+ and parents with kids. From noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday, 1035 N. Western Ave.

2) Learn how to make a boozy punch before you host your annual holiday party. Pilsen’s Punch House will be offering punch-making classes for learning about the history and principles of punch-making, plus a session for crafting your own batch of Hennessy-Moet Champagne Punch. $39, includes two glasses of punch. From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1807 S. Allport St., tickets at bit.ly/2hMuS70

3) Check out Japanese, Japanese-American and Asian handcrafted goods while snacking on sushi, teriyaki kebabs and burgers at the Kodomo Matsuri Holiday Delight event. The event will also have Japanese dance and drumming demonstrations and a visit from Santa Claus for the kids. Free admission. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 4427 N. Clark St. 773-275-0097

4) At La Catrina this weekend, learn how to create your own alebrije, Mexican painted wood carvings of imaginary creatures, taught by alebrije artist Carlos Orozco. The event is BYOB, and La Catrina Cafe will have food for purchase while you learn about the technique, history and art behind the wood carvings. Tickets are $25 to $45. From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. 1011 W. 18th St.

5) Enjoy a three-course lunch by Chef Carrie Nahabedian at the Michelin-starred restaurant Naha while listening to food authors Karen Page and Andrew Dornenburg talk about their new book, “Kitchen Creativity.” You can also reserve a discounted copy of the book with your lunch. $100 (no book), $120 (with book). From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday. 500 N. Clark St. www.karenandandrew.com

