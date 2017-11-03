5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

Just because the weather is getting cold doesn’t mean the city shuts down. From fried chicken and Champagne to exciting new foods, here are five things you can do to heat up your weekend.

1) Get out of your food comfort zone and try water jelly, fried grasshoppers and savory gizzards at the Strange Foods Festival, put on by Keng Sisavath and Dew Suriyawan. Along with food and drink from 15-plus local restaurants and vendors, the festival will have Taiko drummers and Lao dance performances. Tickets are $45 (early bird) to $55, which includes unlimited drinks and food. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Stan Mansion, 2408 N. Kedzie Blvd. For more details and tickets, go here.

2) Mac & Cheese Fest is back this weekend with renditions of the comfort food by Mastro’s Baptiste & Bottle, Sunda and more. The event will have entrees, appetizers and sides served with a variety of beverages. Admission is $65 and includes food and five drink tickets. 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road, www.macandcheesechicago.com.

3) Kendall College Trust is hosting a Fried Chicken & Champagne Festival to raise scholarship money for students. A dozen Chicago chefs — including Ryan McCaskey of Acadia, Dylan Lipe of The Budlong Hot Chicken, Eric Mansavage of Farmhouse, Christine Cikowski and Josh Kulp of Honey Butter Fried Chicken and Beverly Kim of Parachute — will craft their own fried chicken to pair with bubbles brought together by Kevin Rebhan of Pops for Champagne. Tickets $85 to $195. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 900 N. North Branch St., www.kendallcollegetrust.org.

4) Summer tomatoes are long gone, but the fall harvest is still going strong. Join Slow Food Chicago at preSERVE Garden, a collaboration with North Lawndale Greening Committee, Chicago Honey Co-op and NeighborSpace, on Saturday to help pick the fall bounty and get the garden winter-ready. Participants are encouraged to bring a dish for the community potluck after the volunteer work, and a bag to take home veggies such as sweet potatoes, leeks, kale, collards, chard and more. Free, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 1231 S. Central Park Ave. www.slowfoodchicago.org.

5) Six Flags Great America will host its first ever three-weekend beer, wine and food festival called Last Call Fall Festival. Get in your thrills before the amusement park shuts down for the season. Daily tickets $49.99, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekends from Nov. 4 through Nov. 19, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, www.sixflags.com.