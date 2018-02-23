5 things to eat, drink, do in Chicago this weekend

It’s been a rainy few days, but temperatures are hopefully on the way up, and the rain has stopped, at least for a while, so check out some of these events around town this weekend, as the weather becomes a little friendlier and the wind doesn’t hurt your face.

1) Tickled Pink Chicago is coming back to raise money for Bright Pink, a national nonprofit that focuses on prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women. There will be chef stations, live music, open bar, raffles and table tennis. $125. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. 401 N. Morgan St., 312-763-3317, 401morganmfg.com

2) Uppers & Downers is a celebration of coffee and beer where brewers and roasters gather at Thalia Hall for espresso, Irish coffee cocktails, snacks and dinners. The week of events wraps up Friday, with a charity beer dinner, and Saturday, with a festival. Tickets are $89 for the dinner, 7 p.m. Friday, and $65 for each session Saturday. The first session is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the second is 4-8 p.m. 1807 S. Allport St., 312-526-3851, thaliahallchicago.com

3) The Broken Shaker at Freehand Chicago is hosting a series of cocktail-making classes with the first one this weekend. The class will focus on rich and creamy drinks inspired by the ’70s. $50, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, 19 E. Ohio St., 312-940-3699, freehandhotels.com/chicago/broken-shaker

4) The Spudnik Press Cooperative is hosting its annual Hashbrown Chili Cook Off in which 18 contestants from local businesses and organizations compete to see who makes the best chili. Games, and live honky-tonk and bluegrass. $20 in advance, $25 at the door (includes one beverage). 5-9 p.m. Saturday. 1821 W. Hubbard St., 312-563-0302, spudnikpress.org.

5) Tanta is offering chicha morada, traditional and passion-fruit pisco sours for $10 at lunch and $12 at dinner until the end of February with $1 from each drink sold going toward Keith Relief, Chicago Blackhawks player Duncan Keith’s nonprofit organization that helps families going through medical crises. 118 W. Grand Ave., 312-222-9700, tantachicago.com

