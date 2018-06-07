5 things to eat, drink, do: Build rooftop sundaes, try Malort sausages and more this weekend

Treat yourself to sundaes with skyline views, stroll through street festivals, and for the truly daring, test your palate at a Malort pop-up.

1) Create your own sundaes while taking in skyline views at Sundaes in the Sky at LondonHouse. Choose from flavors like Tahitian vanilla frozen yogurt, Afghanistan saffron sorbet, Xoco cacao ice cream and watermelon sorbet before topping with double fudge caramel brownies, aquafaba meringue (a vegan version made from bean water), freeze-dried strawberries, mint sprinkles, green tea whipped cream and white chocolate streusel. Finally, drizzle some syrup over your creation, with flavors like mint, butterscotch, coconut, orange and watermelon. $10 per sundae. Every weekend in June, 2-4 p.m. 85 E. Upper Wacker Drive, 312-357-1200, londonhousechicago.com.

2) Jeppson’s Malort gets a bad rap sometimes for its unique flavor. But Dovetail Brewery is celebrating the aggressive spirit by collaborating with Paulina Meat Market to create a charcoal-grilled sausage infused with the bitter liquor for a special cookout. You can try one grilled, sliced and served with honey “Malort-stard,” or try it topped in a bun with onions, chopped sport peppers and a secret sauce. 6-9 p.m. Saturday. 1800 W. Belle Plaine, 773-683-1414, dovetailbrewery.com.

3) Andersonville’s Midsommarfest returns to Clark Street with live music, vendors and food. Neighborhood favorites like Hamburger Mary’s, Reza’s Restaurant and Andies Restaurant will serve food, while bands like 16 Candles, Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus, and Mucca Pazza serenade you with music. Pick up something for yourself or a friend from Edgewater Candles, Indigenous Artworks and Jameson Loves Danger and other artisans. 5-10 p.m Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, the festival is at Clark Street between Summerdale Avenue and Catalpa Avenue, and on Saturday and Sunday, the festival is at Clark Street between Foster Avenue and Catalpa Avenue. 773-728-2995, andersonville.org/midsommarfest.

4) The Palm Chicago is celebrating all things lobster with seasonal specials. Treat someone to dinner for two ($99), which includes two starters, such as watermelon and burrata salad or lobster bisque, and a 4-pound jumbo Nova Scotia lobster, served with melted butter and lemon. Family-style sides include fresh corn with pancetta and caramelized pearl onions. (Don’t worry, singletons: There are also options for dining solo.) Promotion runs through July. 323 E. Upper Wacker Drive, 312-616-1000, thepalm.com.

5) The Old Town Art Fair returns with original mixed media, drawings, paintings, photography, printmaking, ceramics, glass, fiber, jewelry, metal, stone and wood art. Should you get famished while shopping the art, snack on lobster rolls, tacos, pork belly, pizza and beer from Old Town restaurants. You can also peruse more than 50 gardens at the Garden Walk. $10 recommended donation. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 1763 N. North Park Ave., 312-337-1938, oldtownartfair.org.

