5 things to eat, drink, and do this weekend

If you’re tired of digging your car out of the snow and stomping off the dirty slush before you step into your apartment, check out some of these things to eat, drink and do this weekend to shake off those winter blues.

1. Dia de la Concha is both a celebration of concha, a Mexican sweet bread, as well as a benefit for ElevArte Community Studio, a nonprofit organization that works with youth through art. In addition to the pan dulce, there will be tamales, live music, Mexican drinks and local vendors at Thalia Hall. Free admission. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 1807 S. Allport St., diadelaconcha.com

2. Get a taste of history with a tour of the McCormick Mansion, home of Lawry’s The Prime Rib. Participants will hear scary stories, visit secret rooms, and get to look at the original puppets from when the mansion was a puppet theater, all while trying seasonal bites and cocktails. The tour is 1 hour and 15 minutes. $50 per person. 4:30-8:45 p.m. Saturday. 100 E. Ontario St., 312-787-5000, lawrysonline.com

3. Indulge in some late night cravings at Heritage Restaurant and Caviar Bar for its “Second Chance at Happiness” promotion. The low-key neighborhood spot is offering $1 oysters, a burger and other specials with happy hour pricing on food and drinks, but for late-night diners. 10-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2700 W. Chicago Ave., 773-661-9577, heritage-chicago.com

4.The Pilsen Community Indoor Market will be hosting its first market of the new year at Honky Tonk BBQ. Check out organic oils, paintings and jewelry by local vendors or try some Puerto Rican food. Free admission. 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 180 S. Racine Ave., pilsenmarket.org

5. Lo Rez Brewing and Rubicon BBQ will be hosting a festival featuring small-batch, barrel-aged beers, barbecue and live music. Participants will get one plate of food, one beer and early access to six other barrel-aged beers that will be released at the event. $30 per person. 2 to 5 p.m.,Saturday. 2101 S. Carpenter St., 888-404-2262, lorezbrewing.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630