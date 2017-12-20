5 things to eat, drink, and do this weekend

Before you don your Christmas best, indulge in being a little merry and bright with these events around town. Unleash your inner bad Santa with some festive parties, or opt for some plant-based sweets that make the good list. If you’re stuck in last minute shopping, there’s even a sipper that’ll keep the Grinch at bay.

1) At Bub City’s Bad Santa Party, you can revel in making the naughty list. The man in red will make an appearance, with giveaways and gifts throughout the evening. You won’t find cookies and milk, but $5 Old-Fashioneds, spiked cider and boozy hot cocoa will keep things festive, while live music will keep the party going. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday. 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. bub-city.com

2) Whether you’ve finished your worker-elf duties or obligatory family time has run its course, head over to arcade bar Replay Beer & Bourbon for a little merriment. Drafts and well drinks are available for $5 all night, while the flashing lights of video games and pinball machines will evoke waking up Christmas morning and playing with shiny new toys. From 8 p.m. on, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. 3439 N. Halsted St., replaylakeview.com

3) Head to Currency Exchange Cafe’s regular pop-up series, Sound Currency, which highlights a single artist, entrepreneur or cause to help cultivate community. This week’s featured vendor is sweets purveyor Mindful Indulgences, which specializes in plant-based, allergen-conscious treats. Pick up some last-minute stocking stuffers or a holiday hostess gift, such as freshly baked cakes and chocolate truffles. Noon to 2 p.m., Friday, 305 E. Garfield Blvd., currencyexchangecafe.com.

4) Shopping Michigan Ave.’s myriad shops for those last names on your nice list? Take a break at cocktail den Sable. Known for its Spanish-style gin and tonics, the bar has released a new seasonal menu, including espresso-infused G&Ts, large format cocktails and a selection of warm drinks to fight winter’s chill. Get into a cozy headspace with the Flannel Junkie, a blend of Averna Amaro, Rhine Hall’s Fernet Lola, creme de cacao, cinnamon syrup, steamed cream, angostura and chocolate bitters and topped with shaved chocolate. 505 N. State St., sablechicago.com

5) Channel your inner Mary Berry, and bake up a holiday showstopper. In the test kitchen at cookbook store Read It & Eat, learn how to make a classic buche de Noel, a rolled cake filled to bursting with buttercream. Students will learn how to construct the dessert, also known as a yule log, garnishing their creations with meringue mushrooms, candied cranberries and more. $80, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday. 2142 N. Halsted St. readitandeatstore.com

