5 things to eat, drink, and do this weekend

Looking to get ahead of your holiday shopping? Skip the annual panic over whatever is this year's Tickle Me Elmo and shop local this weekend at a number of holiday markets around town, like Christkindlmarket in the Loop or any number of stops around town, detailed below.

1) Enjoy the bumping electronic sounds of Chicago-based Louis the Child and other supporting acts at this post-Thanksgiving “Friendsgiving” event. A portion of ticket sales benefit the Greater Chicago Food Depository food bank, and SocialWorks, which works to empower young people through the arts. Attendees can also participate in a canned food drive or give online. Tickets are $28. 5-8 p.m. Friday. Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., louisthechild.com

2) La Catrina Cafe is participating in Small Business Saturday by hosting a holiday market of local vendors selling cultural gifts, botanical bath and body products, original art and handmade gifts. Cultura in Pilsen Holiday Tianguis (market) will also have a raffle, with proceeds going toward earthquake relief efforts in Oaxaca, Mexico. Admission is free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 1011 W. 18th St.

3) La Villita Chamber of Commerce is hosting Little Village Holiday Shopping for Small Business Saturday. The chamber will provide light appetizers for a few hours for those who shop that day at participating businesses, from restaurants to hair salons to liquor stores. Admission is free. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 3700 W. 26th St.

4) After the #LetUsBreathe collective led a downtown march three years ago and shut down Black Friday shopping the year after, this year, the group is hosting Black Market Chicago. There will be performances and more than 15 black businesses selling clothing, handmade jewelry, body care and art. Admission is free. 1-6 p.m. Friday, 1434 W. 51st St.

5) The National Museum of Mexican Art and the DuSable Museum of African American History are having sales for Museum Store Sunday. National Museum of Mexican Art members will receive a 30 percent discount on all merchandise during Mercado Navideno, which will feature Christmas ornaments, Nativity scenes, T-shirts and jewelry. DuSable Museum of African American History members will receive 20 percent off and nonmembers will receive 10 percent off at the Trading Post store. Admission is free for both events. Mercado Navideno is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 1852 W. 18th St. The sale at the DuSable Museum store is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 740 E. 56th Place

