5 other places to wait for a burger while Au Cheval is (temporarily) closed

Chicago’s famous burger spot Au Cheval closed for renovations last week, and it will remain shuttered until Jan. 18, according to its Yelp page. In the meantime, we want to share five of our other favorite places to get your burger fix in the city.

Small Cheval: Au Cheval’s spinoff sibling is the obvious replacement choice, and it’s a worthy one. Frankly, this writer prefers Small Cheval, as diners can avoid ludicrous wait times and usually find a little more elbow room. The burgers are a little smaller and the topping options are fewer, but the (literal) meat of the matter holds up, and don’t be afraid of “house style,” with dijonnaise, pickles and onions. Small’s burger is a delicious bite in its own right. Plus, it has three locations in the city: Wicker Park, the West Loop and Old Town. $9.95. Wicker Park: 1732 N. Milwaukee Ave. West Loop: 150 N. Riverside Plaza. Old Town: 1345 N. Wells St.

The Loyalist: When he first reviewed Smyth and Loyalist in fall 2016, the Tribune's Phil Vettel proclaimed the Loyalist’s burger better than Au Cheval’s. Fact check: that claim holds up. While others have thrown around superlatives regarding other city burgers versus Cheval, the Loyalist's stake has been reinforced by Bon Appetit, which named the Dirty Burg at the West Loop restaurant one of the country’s three best burgers in 2017. (The magazine helped Au Cheval garner national attention with a similar mention of its burger back in 2012.) $16. 177 N. Ada St., first floor.

Red Hot Ranch: Red Hot Ranch is one of the city’s finest hot dog stands, but its burger is pretty damn good as well. If you’ve ever had it, you won’t be surprised at its inclusion on this list; this everyman burger is a perfect stack of greasy, griddled greatness. It’s not as dressed up as some of the rest of the burgers on this list––although you can get a “Depression Dog” burger that includes relish and sport peppers–and it doesn’t need to be. Plus, the price tag is more than reasonable. $6.25. 3057 N. Ashland Ave. and 2072 N. Western Ave.

Flip Burger: Our food critic Michael Nagrant proclaimed this burger as a challenger to Au Cheval earlier this year, and, regardless of the polarizing declaration, this patty is a strong performer. It comes with aioli, American cheese and pickles on a brioche bun, with the option to add bacon or a fried egg. Do what you will, as the combinations are all worth your while. $9.05. 1141 N. Ashland Ave.

The Region: Up in Roscoe Village, this tiny spot does one of this writer's favorite burgers in the city: a crispy, too-big-for-its-bun smashburger. The name speaks to the method of cooking, as the patty gets pressed onto the griddle top to create a crispy exterior and crunchy bits hanging off the sides. Texturally, it’s a delight, and the Region’s burgers are fatty enough to stay juicy. Topped with raw onions, sweet relish and “Region sauce,” this burger stands slightly apart from its peers and is better for it. $8.50. 2057 W. Roscoe St.

