4Rivers making sandwich to raise money for Douglas High School shooting victims

Barbecue restaurant 4 Rivers Smokehouse is making a special “Soaring Eagle” sandwich with proceeds going to help victims of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

4 Rivers will also dedicate a day of sales at its Coral Springs restaurant to families of the 17 students who died in the deadly shooting at the Parkland high school, a day in which the restaurant is usually closed.

The Soaring Eagle will have grilled chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Alabama White Sauce. It will be available at all restaurants this week, But after March 4 it will only be at the Coral Springs restaurant.

“The entire 4 Rivers family is deeply saddened by the tragic events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” said 4 Rivers founder John Rivers in a statement. “Our Coral Springs Smokehouse employs one current student as well as several alumni. Family and community are the core of our brand, and we’re proud to donate to a fund directly benefiting the victims’ families. ”

The Soaring Eagle Sandwich will also be available at the Coral Springs 4 Rivers through the end of March. A portion of the proceeds from the sandwich will go to a fund for the family of the victims.

4 Rivers is usually closed on Sundays but has responded to other tragedies in the state, such as the Pulse shooting in 2016 and the August shooting deaths of two Kissimmee Police officers, with fundraisers on that day of the week.

