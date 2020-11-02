  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

49-year-old man stabbed to death in Newport News, police say

November 2, 2020 | 12:15pm
From www.dailypress.com
By
Robyn Sidersky

A 49-year-old man was stabbed to death over the weekend, police said.