Ulysses Muñoz
44-year-old man fatally shot in the head in West Baltimore, police say

April 23, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phillip Jackson
Ulysses Muñoz

A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in West Baltimore, according to police.