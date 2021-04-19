4/20 Celebrated At Krystal With New Crave TV

Fuel up on your favorite craves with $4 off $20 on delivery

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal Restaurants LLC is known for their signature craveable Krystal and now they’re exploring a new way to satisfy cravings from a visual perspective with the launch of Crave TV on the unofficial holiday of 4/20. Starting Tuesday, April 20, 2021, you can click and chill with the quick-service restaurant chain that serves up Krystal burgers on its iconic square bun, as well as Pups, fries and tots, snacks, desserts, shakes and more. To mark the occasion, Krystal is offering $4 off $20 on delivery from April 20 through April 24. Available at participating locations.

“Crave TV showcases the love our fans have for our menu in a completely new way just in time to celebrate 4/20,” said Angela Johnson, VP of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “We invite viewers to click and chill with us, and what better compliment to Crave TV than some cravable, hot and fresh Krystals. You can’t beat the taste – or the value!”

The new Crave TV will be available on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Need ideas on what to stock up on for premiere? Krystal offers Pick 5, which allows you to mix and match your favorite craves including Krystals, the Classic Pup, Chili Cheese Pup®, Corn Pup®, tots, and more. You can go all in with a sackful of cheese Krystals and loaded tots or satisfy your sweet tooth with handspun shakes, sundaes, or an apple turnover.

Get your hands on your favorite Krystals by visiting in-store or the drive-thru, order online via Krystal.com, or have your food delivered by Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Grubhub, where available. The $4 off $20 deal is available only on April 20-24, 2021.

For more information about Krystal and Crave TV, visit www.Krystal.com , or follow them on Facebook or Instagram .

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List . Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at nearly 300 restaurants in 10 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of over 3,500 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com .

