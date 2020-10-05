With 40 Years of Experience, Rafael De Anda Opens Taqueria Hoy!

( RestaurantNews.com ) After refining his craft for over 40 years, Rafael De Anda has decided to start a new chapter in his taco making career. Taqueria Hoy!’s® authentic and handmade tacos and burritos are there for you 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Through our time-tested recipes and level of quality, our team with 40+ years of experience makes fresh and delicious authentic tacos and burritos prepared daily with flavors straight from Jalisco, Mexico.

“At Taqueria Hoy!® everyone is welcome” said Rafael De Anda, Founder and President of Taqueria Hoy!®. “We want to combine authentic flavors with a simple menu, just like what you find at a traditional taco stand in Mexico. Our focus is on the guest; allowing them to custom make every aspect of their order together with our experts to create a truly personalized eating experience unmatched through its authenticity and flavor.

The menu at Taqueria Hoy!® specializes in local flavors. Dishes vary from Carne Asada (Grilled Steak) to the traditional Lengua (Beef Tongue) meats prepared in an authentic style to the famous Al Pastor. The green and red Hoysioso® salsas are the stars of the menu with the secret family recipe that brings a unique twist to every bite.

Taqueria Hoy!® currently operates 3 restaurants and a food truck with construction on the 4th being under way in the city of Tustin, California. Guests can experience Taqueria Hoy!’s® traditional tacos in the following locations:

Orange, California – 291 N Tustin Ave., Orange, CA, 92867.

Santa Ana, California – 1029 E 4th St., Santa Ana, CA. 92701

Anaheim, California – 1019 N Magnolia St., – Anaheim, CA 92801

Tustin, California – 14232 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA, 92780 (Coming Soon)

In addition to the traditional menu, Taqueria Hoy!® specializes in creating experiences through both taco cart and food truck catering services. A taco expert can come to you and prepare anything on their menu right in front of you from the comfort of your home or business. Perfect to spice up any company event or birthday party.

For more information about Taqueria Hoy!®, including current and upcoming locations, visit taqueriahoy.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About Taqueria Hoy!

At Taqueria Hoy!® we are there for you Yesterday, Mañana, and Hoy! With 3 locations across Orange County California (and a 4th under construction), we pride ourselves on being open 24 hours, 365 days a year. Our flavors are created by renowned Taco expert Rafael De Anda specializing in authentic hand-made tacos and one of kind salsas, just like what you find in Jalisco, Mexico. Don’t wait for mañana and come try Taqueria Hoy!®. For more information, visit taqueriahoy.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

Contact:

Raphael V. De Anda

Taqueria Hoy

714-477-1777

raphael@taqueriahoy.com

