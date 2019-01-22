4 Rivers Smokehouse opens 2 new eateries at Disney World

Central Florida barbecue icon 4 Rivers Smokehouse has opened two new eateries at Disney World, following a food truck it opened at Disney Springs in August.

4 Rivers has opened walk-up versions of its 4 Rivers Smokehouse and 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa restaurants at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. They are both in The Arena, a 300,00-square-foot sports complex, 4 Rivers said Tuesday.

It will only be open during sporting events.

Dishes on the menu include smoked brisket, the feisty chicken sandwich from The Coop and taco cones.

It’s not the first sporting venture for 4 Rivers. It recently started selling its slow-cooked meats inside Camping World Stadium near downtown Orlando.

“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to make our culinary offerings more widely available at Walt Disney World Resort with the addition of two new 4 Rivers eateries in The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex,” said a statement from 4 Rivers founder John Rivers.

“As a sports destination, athletes from more than 60 countries visit the Complex annually and we’re proud to offer them authentic local cuisine from 4 Rivers Smokehouse and 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa.”

4 Rivers now has 14 full locations in Florida (with one in Atlanta, Georgia) as well as The Coop in Winter Park.

