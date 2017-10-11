4 great things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend

Four great events this weekend:

1 Lehigh County Open Gate Farm Tour

From pick your own pumpkins and hayrides to face-painting and corn mazes, there's plenty of family-fun in store at the Lehigh County Open Gate Farm Tour, 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more than decades, Lehigh Valley farms have opened their doors to let visitors get a first-hand look at farm life. Northampton County held its tour earlier this month.

You can visit 19 Lehigh County agricultural operations including:

Hausman Fruit Farm, 2824 Limeport Pike, Lower Milford Township (Coopersburg for GPS): If you visit this family farm, you can take a free hayride to pick your own pumpkins. The farm will have lots of activities, including cider pressing, apple butter-making over an open fire, old-fashioned corn shelling, corn maze, a free hay maze, scarecrow making, face painting and a corn harvesting demonstration. Depending on weather, a soybean harvest demonstration will take place. Apple cider concessions are available.

Grim's Orchard and Family Farms, 9941 Schantz Road, Upper Macungie Township (Breinigsville): It's a must-visit for anyone looking for fall family fun. This 100-acre farm has a 5-acre corn maze, hayrides, pick your own apples, play corral for both adults and kids and barnyard animals. (Make sure to pick up some apple cider and apple cider doughnuts to take home.)

Kraussdale Alpacas, 5169 Kraussdale Road, Lower Milford Township (East Greenville): You can browse through this farm's Alpaca Boutique to see all the different ways alpaca fiber can be used. You can also touch the animals to feel the softness of their fur and learn about alpacas, the yarn-making process and learn about the fiber processing. There will also be spinning, weaving and felting demonstrations.

Info: bit.ly/2vRQTq5.

- Jennifer Sheehan

2 Tape Face at Easton's State Theatre

There's not much new about the routine of Tape Face, the New Zealand-born comedian and contestant on TV's "America's Got Talent" who will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Easton's State Theatre.

Tape Face, 39, is basically a mime - a white-faced sad sack who pantomimes through his act. He's also a prop comedian, using items from his omnipresent backpack to bring his bits to life.

But here's how he's different. Tape Face's white-face makeup and dark-circled eyes are joined by spiked hair and the trademark adhesive across his mouth to bring the medium into a new punk era. Rather than rapid-fire gags like Carrot Top, Tape Face builds entire bits around the items from his knapsack.

Tape Face finished seventh on the 11th season of NBC's "America's Got Talent" last year, but he won an audience in the process. Judge Simon Cowell even called him "a modern Charlie Chaplin" and he has more than 28 million views on YouTube.

Tickets are $19 and $26. Info: www.statetheatre.org, 800-999-STATE.

- John Moser

3 Saucon Harvest Festival

Here's an opportunity to enjoy fall foods, beer and wine, great music and family activities, all for a good cause.

The Second Annual Saucon Harvest Festival runs noon-7 p.m. Saturday at Hellertown's Dimmick Park. Profits from the festival benefit Saucon Valley Youth Sports programs. (Admission to the festival is free.)

A food, wine and beer trail runs 1-4 p.m. Enjoy samples from 10 local restaurants as well as craft beer from Lost Tavern Brewing in Hellertown and wine from Bethlehem's South Italy Imports. Food and beer is also available for sale separately. Tickets are $20, advance; $25, day of event.

The festival will also feature tons of live music including local favorites the Billy Bauer Band (noon-1 p.m.), the Craig Thatcher Band (1:30-4:30 p.m.) and Tim Harakal Band (5-6:30 p.m.) There will be an array of food trucks, including the popular Fired Up and Stuffed to the Grills trucks.

Family activities include pumpkin painting, the pumpkin ring toss game (players are given three chances to try to rin gas many pumpkin stems as possible); corn toss (players will toss corn cobs into board hole and receive a small prize); punt, pass and kick (you'll need some football skills for this one, for ages 6 to 15; and face-painting.

Info: www.sauconharvestfest.com.

- Jennifer Sheehan

4. Flip Fabrique at Lehigh University

Catch Flip Fabrique if you can at Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University at 7 p.m. Friday.

The circus troupe from Montreal will present a Cirque-style celebration of gravity-defying fun and friendship. In its show, called "Catch Me," the audience takes a trip to a country cottage with six friends who are coming together after many years apart.

There, dressed in generic street clothes, they show off high-level acrobatics and stunts on a one-of-a-kind-trampowall. Their show is funny, playful and imaginative.

It's also filled with raw emotions that come from their collective journey and friendship. The company was created in 2011 by graduate students of Quebec City Circus School. Its members have performed extensively with esteemed companies around the world such as Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Eloize.

Tickets are $25, $33 and $38.

Info: zoellnerartscenter.org, 610-758-2787.

- Jodi Duckett