4 of 6 Baltimore public markets are slated for overhauls. Here's an update on the projects.

Developers this week announced the first wave of tenants planned for the renovated Cross Street Market, and Baltimore officials are poised to give an update Wednesday on the revamp of Lexington Market.

They’re not the only public markets in the city undergoing or preparing for sweeping changes.

Several markets are being redeveloped in private-public partnerships and are expected to be complete next year. Here’s a look at projects in the works at each of them.

Broadway Market

Broadway Market in Fells Point is comprised of two buildings on the north and south sides of Aliceanna Street. Originally called the Fells Point Market, Broadway Market opened in 1786 and is the city’s oldest.

Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns Harbor East hot spots including the Bygone, Tagliata, Ouzo Bay and Azumi, is redeveloping the south shed into a fish and crab house called the Choptank. The restaurant, which will have extensive indoor and outdoor seating, is expected to open next summer.

Tenants are still operating in the south shed through the end of the year, but they will later be relocated to the market’s north shed, which is under construction and expected to open early next year. The north shed, which sits between Aliceanna and Fleet streets, had long been vacant but was gutted this summer as renovations began. The redeveloped north shed will house about 11 vendors, a central bar and incorporate an outdoor patio.

Cross Street Market

After nearly puling out of a deal with the Baltimore Public Markets Corp., Caves Valley Partners signed on to redevelop the Federal Hill market.

The Towson-based developer is in the middle of an overhaul designed to revitalize the market with new vendors, a fresh look and updated infrastructure. On Tuesday, developers unveiled the first 10 vendors slated for the market. Five vendors — Fenwick’s Choice Meats, Nunnally Bros. Choice Meats, Smoke, Steve’s Lunch and the Sweet Shoppe — are existing Cross Street Market tenants. Three others — Ceremony Coffee Roasters, Phubs and Sobeachy — have a Baltimore presence but will be new to the market. And two vendors — Burger Bar and Rice Crook — are entirely new to the city.

“We’re definitely excited that several of the merchants who have a long history there are going to be returning,” Baltimore Public Markets Corp. spokeswoman Stacey Pack said.

Hollins Market

War Horse Cities, the development company owned by Scott Plank, is redeveloping Hollins Market in West Baltimore, as well as several buildings nearby. Plank’s team plans to update the market with a fresh facade, sleek interior and large windows to provide more natural light.

The markets corporation is working on the design with the War Horse Cities team.

The project is expected to be complete next year.

Lexington Market

The Baltimore Public Markets Corp. is expected to announce the latest redevelopment plans for Lexington Market on Wednesday.

The group planned to build a new market on a nearby lot and raze the existing structure. By August, about $17 million had been raised for the project.

“We’ve been actively working behind scenes on Lexington Market as well in terms of what the next steps are for that market,” Pack said.

The Avenue Market

The Baltimore Public Markets Corp. last year issued a requests for proposals to redevelop the Avenue Market in Upton. Future projects could include physical renovations, Pack said.

“We are studying ways right now to enhance that experience at the Avenue Market and really having it be a centerpiece for community revitalization with all of Pennsylvania Avenue,” Pack said.

Northeast Market

Located near Johns Hopkins Hospital, Northeast Market underwent a $2 million renovation in 2013. No further updates are planned for the space, which houses about 35 tenants, Pack said.

The market closed for a day this summer after a video of rats scurrying through the building went viral.

Robert Thomas, executive director of the Baltimore Public Markets Corp., was not available to comment for this article.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan