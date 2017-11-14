39 best cheap things to eat in Chicago right now

Just about every week day, I grab a Tribune pool car and set out alone into the flat expanse of Chicagoland in search of something delicious to eat. More often than not, I encounter the kind of solid fare that any neighborhood would be proud to call its own. But nothing excites me more than when I stumble across a place that serves food that even the fanciest restaurant in Chicago would be lucky to have on its menu. Yet, instead of requiring a small loan to experience, it's a dish that anyone with a little extra time and an adventurous palate can try.

Consider this list the flip side to Phil's 50, Tribune dining critic Phil Vettel's ranking of his favorite restaurants in Chicago. In contrast to that celebration of our city's globally renowned fine dining scene, this one shines a light on the everyday places that give Chicago its soul.

As you'd expect, these places come from all across the city - North, South and West Side, plus the suburbs. And yes, you'll find plenty of hot dogs and Italian beefs on the list, but the picks also come from an astonishing number of different cuisines, including Mexican, Italian, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean. One has been open for more than 75 years, while another just celebrated its one-year anniversary. A few definitely contain no seats.

Obviously, ranking such a wide range of cuisines is highly subjective, but I heroically attempted to focus solely on the dishes I thought tasted the best. I expect dissent, but I'm ready to answer it.

What qualifies as cheap? Ten dollars sounded like a good upper limit, which meant I had to make the hard decision to leave off some places that are good deals but would require more than a Hamilton in your wallet. (This explains the complete absence of pizza.) But I also made sure the food met the spirit of the project. Some appetizers at glitzy River North restaurant's might cost less than $10, but those often function as a snack before much more expensive fare. Cheap eats should fill you up without pretension.

Even though I've been hunting around the city more or less continuously for nine years, I realize that I couldn't try every single restaurant in Chicago. I have preferences (Mexican cuisine, particularly) that might explain many of the picks, and blind spots (too many to name) that I need to get to eventually. I have no doubt you'll let me know what I missed.

Enough talk, let's get to the good stuff. Here are the 39 best cheap eats in Chicago, ranked in descending order from first place.

1. Plato chico of birria at Birrieria Zaragoza ($9.75)

The finest plate of food you can score in Chicago for under $10 comes from this bustling shop in Archer Heights that specializes in birria, a Mexican dish of roasted goat. While you can get the meat heaped into a brimming bowl of soup, a godsend on cold days, what you really want is the plato chico of birria. The restaurant steams the meat first, and then rubs it with a unique chile paste before roasting it in the oven. This results in supremely tender meat with crisp, caramelized edges. Though you may be concerned by the word "chico," there's nothing small about the helping. The enormous serving arrives simply topped with a clean and light tomato consomme. On the side are arguably the best corn tortillas in town - thick and pliant, with a wondrous corn aroma. Grab one, top with meat, dress with onions, cilantro and the restaurant's wickedly spicy salsa, and dig in with abandon. 4852 S. Pulaski Road, 773-523-3700, www.birrieriazaragoza.com

2. Italian sub at J.P. Graziano's ($7.95)

This Italian sub doesn't need pounds of meat or mounds of cheese to prove its worth. Instead, the flawlessly prepared sandwich relies on top quality ingredients in precisely arranged layers. D'Amato's Italian rolls form the crackly foundation. While the outside lends crunch, inside it's soft and forgiving, ready for the assemblage of cured Italian meats. The shop's spicy giardiniera, a mixture of oil-soaked pickled chiles, provides the final flourish. 901 W. Randolph St., 312-666-4587, www.jpgraziano.com

3. Crispy tripas taco at La Chaparrita ($2.40)

Anything pulled from the bubbling depths of the fat-filled charola (basically, a circular frying pan with a metal mound in the middle) is worth devouring, but few food experiences in Chicago are as deliriously gleeful as the tripas. Sourced from the small intestines of the cow, the pieces slowly fry until squishy and soft. Ordered straight up, they are gleeful fun. But ordered crispy, they gain a golden crunch and extra meaty depth. 2500 S. Whipple St., 773-247-1402

4. Khao rad gang at Immm Rice and Beyond ($9.50)

Quite easily the most enticing buffet line in the city can be found at this Thai restaurant, where you can sample two different dishes paired with a heaping helping of rice for under 10 bucks. While the specific offerings change daily, you really can't go wrong. That includes accessible offerings like paa lo (tender braised pork belly bathed in Chinese five spice) to frighteningly spicy and funky ones like gaeng tai plah (mackerel and veggies mixed with fish entrails). 4949 N. Broadway, 773-293-7378, www.immmchicago.com

5. Italian beef at Johnnie's Beef ($5.04 with hot peppers)

The gold standard Italian beef by which every other must be judged. Why? Because each shard of thinly sliced beef tastes irresponsibly meaty, like condensed rib-eye steak essence. That's mostly thanks to the restaurant's flavor-packed jus, a potent gravy of meat juices and spices, which is so good, you should ask for your whole sandwich to be dunked in it. (Just ask for the beef wet.) While delicious on its own, crown it with a ladle of giardiniera, the hot pepper mix that adds heat and crunch to each bite. 7500 W. North Ave., Elmwood Park, 708-452-6000

6. Smoked shrimp at Calumet Fisheries (¼ pound for $5.75)

Located smack in the middle of an industrial zone by the foot of a bridge, Calumet Fisheries looks like the last place you'd find or want freshly smoked seafood. But the little shack does it right, smoking jumbo shrimp until haunted with smoke, yet still sweet and plump. Though available for what seems like a steep $22.99 per pound, a quarter pound serving qualifies as a healthy single portion. And if you need a side, don't forget a whole sleeve of crackers, which goes for 55 cents. 3259 E. 95th St., 773-933-9855, www.calumetfisheries.com

7. Hot dog with fries and/or RHR double cheeseburger at Red Hot Ranch ($3.39, $5.66)

Red Hot Ranch offers not only a flawless depression dog (that's a natural casing Vienna Beef hot dog topped by only mustard, relish, onion and sport peppers) with some of the best fresh-cut french fries in town, but also an undeniably crave-able thin diner-style burger. The latter should be ordered as a double, RHR-style, which ensures you get lettuce, tomato, onion and the restaurant's special sauce. 2072 N. Western Ave., 773-772-6020 and 3057 N. Ashland Ave., 773-661-9377

8. One-quarter dark fried chicken at Harold's Chicken Shack #55 ($5.60)

There's arguably better fried chicken in Chicago, but fresh from the fryer and doused in mild sauce, this chicken undergoes some kind of miraculous transformation. Or maybe I just had what can only be described as a religious experience recently at the location in Chatham, which took me from a Harold's appreciator, to a Harold's evangelist. Wildly juicy, seasoned aggressively - this is fried chicken meant to be devoured. 100 W. 87th St., 773-224-3314, www.haroldschicken55.com

9. Mini rib tip/hot link combo at Uncle J's ($8 small rib tips)

Uncle J's carries on the proud legacy of the late Uncle John's, which means the fries are still boring and the white bread tastes like white bread, but the smoky rib tips arrive so juicy they make a double-thick pork chop look tame by comparison. The exclamation point is Uncle J's distinctive tomato-laden barbecue sauce. 502 E. 47th St., 872-244-3853

10. Carnitas at Carnitas Uruapan ($8.50 per pound)

How does even the tiniest morsel of the golden-hued fried pork from here pack the same wallop of flavor as a pound of most other restaurants' carnitas? Perhaps, we can thank the enormous vats of bubbling lard, though the skilled cooks in the kitchen probably deserve the credit for frying up these perfect nuggets of pork. 1725 W. 18th St., 312-226-2654, www.carnitasuruapanchi.com

11. Milanesa cemita at Cemitas Puebla ($8.50)

Not only has Cemitas Puebla served this fascinating sandwich from the Puebla region of Mexico since 2002, the restaurant also has somehow managed to improve over the years. Specifically, it's now making the unique sesame crusted rolls from scratch, and they are marvels - light and airy inside, yet sturdy enough to hold up to the toppings. The shop is probably best known for the Atomica, a hulking creation that combines three kinds of pork. Though a fine option if you haven't eaten in a few days, for a more thoughtful and balanced meal, the Milanesa, a thin sliver of fried pork, is my favorite. 817 W. Fulton Market, 312-455-9200, www.cemitaspuebla.com

12. Slice of pie and cup of coffee at Hoosier Mama Pie Co. ($6)

A great pie takes craft and patience, which explains why most versions around town don't come anywhere near the level of care and attention Hoosier Mama displays on a daily basis. The crust is always crackly and golden, and the fillings are creative without being showy. While an entire pie would break our $10 limit, you can still grab a slice and a cup of coffee for $6. As for what particular filling to choose, all the fruit pies taste great, as do the chocolate ones. So, you know, basically every pie in the shop. 1618 W. Chicago Ave., 312-243-4846, www.hoosiermamapie.com

13. Shaved noodles with beef brisket at Slurp Slurp Noodles ($9.45)

Like a number of Chinatown joints, Slurp Slurp Noodles makes its noodles in house, but no other place serves this distinct style. Made by shaving ribbons off a block of stretched dough right into a pot of water, the noodles have a jagged, rough appearance. Yet, each is soft and stretchy, ideal for picking up the flavors of the sauce. Don't forget to top your plate with the pickled cabbage and chile oil. 2247 S. Wentworth Ave., 312-982-2969, www.slurpslurpnoodles.com

14. Superdawg at Superdawg ($5.90)

First, you notice the presentation. The decked out 1950s-era drive-in. The mascots, Flaurie and Maurie. The adorable box each Superdawg comes in. All this happens before you even take a bite. But the dog does not disappoint. Though not a natural casing, the hot dog tastes extra beefy, and the use of a pickled green tomato instead of red tomato adds an acidic kick to each bite. Though they get a bit squished at the bottom of the box, the house-made crinkle-cut fries are also top notch. 6363 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-763-0660, www.superdawg.com

15. Al pastor taco at Tacos Mario's ($2)

Nearly every taqueria in Chicago serves al pastor tacos, but most do little more than toss chopped pork on the griddle. Tacos Mario's builds a trompo, a triumphant cone of meat built of thin slices of red-chile-marinated pork, which spins in front of a flame. Sliced thin and served simply on supple corn tortillas, it's as close to Mexico City as you can get in Chicago. 4540 W. 63rd St., 773-582-8226, www.tacosmarios.com

16. Jjajangmyun at Hanbun ($8.95)

In the midst of a stodgy suburban food court rests Hanbun, where you can find some of the most precise and beautiful Korean food in the Chicagoland area. Basically everything on the lunch menu deserves a try, but start with the bowl of jet black jjajangmyun, which features bouncy noodles, plump pork belly and funky, Thai-inspired nuoc mam marinated cucumbers. 665 Pasquinelli Drive #108, Westmont, 630-948-3383, www.hanbunrestaurant.com

17. Barbacoa burrito at Gordillas ($2.99)

The place that made me completely rethink the burrito. Instead of stuffed to the breaking point, Gordillas serves a pared-down offering. That means all the elements need to be great, and fortunately they are. Your server will make the flaky flour tortillas to order, smear them with creamy refried beans and then spoon in richly flavored barbacoa meat. It's about the only time when ordering two burritos sounds like a reasonable idea. 3759 W. 26th St., 773-823-1499, www.gordillas.com

18. Hot dog with fries at Gene & Jude's ($2.93)

Gene & Jude's doesn't do much. In fact, the menu only lists three foods - hot dogs, fries and corn tamales. But this kind of specialization, along with a fanatic customer base, means that the hot dogs haven't been languishing in water for hours and the fries are always cooked to order. (As for the tamales, they are a distant third on the must-try list.) 2720 N. River Road, River Grove, 708-452-7634, www.geneandjudes.com

19. Churros and hot chocolate at Xoco ($7)

Dunking crispy fried dough into molten hot chocolate always sounds like a good time, but what sets Xoco apart is the incredible attention paid to both. Instead of being pre-fried, each order of churros is fried to order, resulting in crisp and greaseless offerings. As for the hot chocolate, Xoco operates on a whole other level of existence, importing cocoa beans from Mexico, roasting and grinding them in house, and offering a number of different ways to indulge. Personally, my favorite is the Authentic, which pairs the distinctive chocolate with only water, allowing you to appreciate the wild complexity of each sip. 449 N. Clark St., 312-661-1434, www.rickbayless.com/restaurants/xoco

20. Lamb shawarma at Al-Sufara Grill ($6)

All other shawarma immediately becomes secondary after you gaze upon this massive sideways spit that rotates over a bed of charcoal. The lamb comes with only some tahini as a condiment, allowing you to appreciate the flame-licked meat. 7215 W. 103rd St., Palos Hills, 708-576-8420

21. Double Fatso with cheese at Fatso's Last Stand ($7.45)

Nearly every restaurant in Chicago offers a burger, but rarely are they as unhinged and primally enticing as the one served at this shack in West Town. Featuring two char-grilled beef patties drenched in gooey melted cheese and all the condiments one could want, the Double Fatso stands out as a greasy beacon of hope. 2258 W. Chicago Ave., 773-482-1000, www.fatsoslaststand.com

22. Sliced brisket sandwich at Smoque BBQ ($9.25)

Brisket is a notoriously difficult cut to get right - cook for a moment too long, and it comes out dry and tough. So how does owner Barry Sorkin manage to serve such a phenomenally juicy version, kissed with smoke and complemented with the restaurant's signature spice rub, every single time? 3800 N. Pulaski Road, 773-545-7427, www.smoquebbq.com

23. Pho bac diet at Pho Nam Lua (small for $7.90)

Like all good bowls of Vietnamese pho, each sip features a rich, beefy base. But what sets this version apart from others in Chicago is the gorgeous fragrance and slight sweetness that comes next. Of course, it helps that the rest of the components are flawless, including hunks of tender beef, bouncy rice noodles, bright basil and crunchy bean sprouts. 6261 McCormick Blvd., 773-509-0909

24. Mini rib tip/hot link combo at Honey 1 BBQ ($7.50)

You know what goes well with smoke-scented rib tips? Extra spicy links of smoked sausages doused in Honey 1's excellent honey barbecue sauce. 746 E. 43rd St., 773-285-9455

25. Falafel sandwich at Mizrahi Grill ($7)

Chicago has no shortage of falafel joints, but few dish out such perfectly crunchy orbs of fried chickpeas. Fewer still wrap them up in such puffy warm pita, and pair them with such dynamic, fresh toppings. 215 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, 847-831-1400, www.mizrahigrill.com

26. Tres leches chocolate cake at Kristoffer's Cafe & Bakery ($4.95)

How is it possible that a cake could be this thrillingly moist? It's almost as if you could poke the side and cream would pour out the side. That isn't the case, fortunately, as each crumb of the cake holds onto its moisture like an infomercial Shamwow. Call me a heretic, but while the regular tres leches slice has its merits, I actually prefer the bittersweet notes of the chocolate version. 1733 S. Halsted St., 312-829-4150

27. Deluxe quarter-pound cheeseburger at Top Notch Beefburgers ($7)

Not only does this classic spot in Beverly serve some of the beefiest burgers in town, it also pairs them with equally stunning fries - crispy and golden (and fried in beef tallow). The unpretentious atmosphere, all wood paneling and comfy booths, makes this a must stop for any classic burger aficionado. 2116 95th St., 773-445-7218

28. Gai tod (Thai fried chicken) at Rainbow Thai Cuisine ($8.95)

The crispiest batch of fried chicken I've found in Chicago comes from this stellar Thai restaurant in Lincoln Square. Due to the fact that the restaurant uses only dark meat and marinates the meat before it hits the fryer, each bite tastes sinfully juicy. All the chicken needs is a simple dip in the sauce spiked with funky fish sauce, chiles and a touch of sugar. 4825 N. Western Ave., 773-754-7660, rainbowthaichicago.com

29. Italian beef at Al's #1 ($6.49)

Al's #1 serves the most intricately spiced Italian beef, peppering the usual assortment of garlic and oregano with some other secret spices the restaurant won't reveal. The soaked strands of beef latch on to those flavors, as does the soft roll. While the other locations of Al's serve an admirable version, very unscientific testing confirmed that the original on Taylor Street still serves the best one. 1079 W. Taylor St., 312-226-4017, www.alsbeef.com

30. Raw salmon taco at Big & Little's ($7.50)

Big & Little's doesn't much care for rules, as long as the food tastes delicious. Straddling that line between culinary enlightenment and juvenile screwing around, is this strange beast, which features pristine cubes of salmon mixed with at least three sauces. The crunchy corn tortilla adds much needed texture to the soft fish. It's upscale, low-brow food, and remarkably under $10. 860 N. Orleans St., 312-943-0000, www.bigandlittleschicago.com

31. Two-piece fried chicken at Honey Butter Fried Chicken ($8.50)

Much as how Harold's reaches new levels of deliciousness when drenched in mild sauce, the fried chicken at this bustling Avondale spot transforms from neighborhood highlight to best-in-city contender with a smear of the shop's signature honey butter. Of course, it helps that the chicken is textbook - crispy and greaseless, with the skin and crust fusing into one harmonious bite. And the corn muffins on the side don't hurt. 3361 N. Elston Ave., 773-478-4000, www.honeybutter.com

32. Gym shoe at Southtown Subs Chicago ($7.48 for small)

Chicago is stuffed with absurdly caloric sandwiches, ones that combine copious amounts of meat and cheese. My favorite is the gym shoe (sometimes called a Jim shoe), an unholy combination of gyro meat, corned beef, roast beef and cheese, all chopped up and tossed on the grill until caramelized. To up the mayhem, the meats are topped with mustard, mayonnaise and tzatziki sauce, along with the requisite lettuce, tomato and onions. Those in the know add fuel to the fire by asking for giardiniera to this inarguably crazy, yet undeniably compelling creation. 240 E. 35th St., 312-326-1890, www.southtownsub.com

33. One-quarter dark chicken combo at Mezquite Grill ($7.95)

Freshly grilled chicken exists all over the city, yet few places use such a flavorful marinade or grill the bird over hardwood. And that's just the beginning of this feast. Along with a juicy leg and thigh, you get multiple salsas, refried beans, rice and spectacular house-made corn tortillas. 2809 W. 55th St., 773-424-8100, mezquitepolloexpress.com

34. Dac biet banh mi at Ba Le ($5.50)

A great banh mi is all about the careful balance between the crackly bread, luscious meat and fresh, pickled vegetables. And no place nails those proportions quite like Ba Le. That's especially true of the dac biet, which gets a loving spread of funky pate, a healthy chunk of fatty head cheese and salty ham, yet never tastes over-the-top, thanks to the pickled daikon radish, fresh cilantro and curt jalapeno. 5014 N. Broadway, 773-561-4424, www.balesandwich.com

35. Lamb and coriander dumplings at Qing Xiang Yuan Dumpling ($9.99)

Coming one cent under the $10 limit, these ridiculously juicy dumplings hover between petite pot sticker and gushing soup dumpling. There are plenty of fine fillings, but the lamb and coriander dances between gamy meat with fragrant herbs in an intoxicating way. 2002 S. Wentworth Ave. #103, 312-799-1118, www.qxydumplings.com

36. Apple fritter at Old Fashioned Donuts ($3.64)

Chicago has had a boom of fancy doughnut shop openings in the past five years, but the single fried treat I think about the most is the apple fritter from this 45-year-old institution in Roseland. The gargantuan offering (seriously, this requires two hands to maneuver) sports a pleasingly crisp crust and fat slices of apple packed in the middle. 11248 S. Michigan Ave., 773-995-7420

37. Handmade bell dumplings at A Place by Damao ($5.99)

This new Bridgeport joint specializes in street food from Chengdu, which basically means two things: Prepare for an onslaught of chile heat, and most of the items are small and affordable. Take the handmade bell dumplings, which are supple and soft, yet bathed in ferociously spicy chile oil and aggressive raw garlic. In other words, don't worry about a dipping sauce. These have flavor to spare. 2621 S. Halsted St., 312-929-2088, www.bydamao.com

38. Big crunch bowl at Aloha Poke ($9.50)

Poke is the trendy food of the moment, and most is overpriced and poorly constructed. The exception is Aloha Poke, which crafted this incredible bowl of contrasting textural components - crunchy cucumber, edamame and tobiko, balanced by two creamy sauces. Even with all those ingredients fighting for space, they all somehow still manage to highlight the quality and flavor of the fish. Multiple locations, www.alohapokeco.com

39. Bistec jibarito at Jibarito y Mas ($5)

This classic Chicago sandwich trades slices of bread for fried plantains, which also means the dish survives on the strength of the fry job. The plantains at this packed shop are the crispiest in town, not soggy or greasy. That allows them to stand up to the overloaded fillings, including the flavorful bistec - a thin slab of beef. Advanced jibarito eaters should try the morcilla, a black blood sausage. 3400 W. Fullerton Ave., 773-799-8601

