37 new patios and rooftops for your 2019 outdoor dining in Chicago

A new year means a new slew of rooftops and patios for you to nosh on bites, sip on drinks and soak in the summer sun. Whether you're in it for the vitamin D or to turn up the heat on your Instagram, al fresco dining is here for you in the few warm months we get to enjoy before we're plunged into darkness and cold again.

We've rounded up 37 spots for you to check out this year, organized alphabetically by neighborhood. Unless otherwise noted, most patios will open once the weather decides to stay consistently warm. But if you have loyalty to your usual haunts, check out our updated master list here.

Bucktown

Etta has a fully retractable awning on its rooftop that allows for both an indoor and outdoor space with string lights and plants. Enjoy the full menu or grab a drink and snack. - 1840 W. North Ave., 312-757-4444, ettarestaurant.com

Fulton Market

Aba will bring Mediterranean summer vibes on its 220-seat rooftop patio with lounge-style and dining seating, fire pits and an indoor-outdoor bar. Leave the doggos at home for this one. - 302 N. Green St., 773-645-1400, abarestaurantchicago.com

Stephanie Izard's newest restaurant, Cabra, is serving up Peruvian-inspired fare. Choose from two outdoor lounges - one by the hotel pool - to nosh on ceviche while sipping on pisco sours. - 200 N. Green St., 312-761-1717, cabrachicago.com

Sip on craft roasts, cocktails and specialty teas on Fairgrounds' 22-seat patio with yellow chairs and whitewashed wood. - 1330 W. Fulton Market, 312-265-0761, fairgrounds.cafe

Joe's Imports has a 15-seat patio with bistro tables where you can enjoy seasonal wines, dinner and brunch. The front of the restaurant also opens up to the patio with accordion doors. - 813 W. Fulton Market, 312-736-1750, joeswineimports.com

Hang out on Punch Bowl Social's patio for drinks and bites before heading inside for bowling, karaoke and VR games. - 310 N. Green St., 312-809-9551, punchbowlsocial.com

Ramen-San will have a 16-seat patio with four high-top communal tables and large umbrellas to shield you from the sun while you slurp on ramen or throw back sake bombs. - 219 N. Green St., 773-645-0085, ramensan.com

Gold Coast

Mozzarella Store, Pizza & Caffe will offer fresh, made-daily "Fior di Latte" mozzarella and burrata in addition to fresh and aged Italian cheeses. Enjoy pizza on the 42-seat patio that is decorated with umbrellas and planters with greenery. - 822 N. Michigan Ave., mozzarellastores.com

Hyde Park

Red Fish Bleu Fish is serving hot and cold dishes outside this summer, so prepare your body for red snapper, fresh oysters, lobster, pastas and more. Order a margarita and sit on the 30-seat patio. - 5121 S. Harper Ave., 773-952-4744, redfishbleufish.com

Lincoln Park

Tokyo-based Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya will have a 15-seat, dog-friendly patio where you can enjoy miso ramen, chicken karaage, takoyaki and Japanese beer. - 1457 N. Halsted St., 312-631-3165, kizuki.com

Shore Club has expanded its beachfront patio with new lawn games, cabanas, daybeds and lots of summery cocktails. - 1603 N. Lake Shore Drive, 312-635-8058, shoreclubchi.com

Logan Square

Celebrate Indian flavors at Superkhana International's open-air, Haveli-style courtyard hidden inside the restaurant. It will be decorated with twinkle lights and plants, providing an oasis for you to eat and drink. - 3059 W. Diversey Ave.

Mini Mott is already known for its Mott burgers, wings and soft serve, and now you eat them outside on its 22-seat patio with your pup. Don't miss out on the cocktails and milkshakes. - 3057 W. Logan Blvd., 773-904-7620, minimott.com

The Loop

About Last Knife's patio offers views of Millennium Park while you sip on the large-format St. Germain Spritz that comes in a branded pitcher. The full menu is available on the patio. - 168 N. Michigan Ave., 312-392-2440, alkchicago.com

Enjoy lunch outside or post-work drinks at Fisk & Co.'s 672-square-foot patio. Bring the pup and enjoy city views while you sip on rosé and summer shandies. Open May 4. - 225 N. Wabash Ave., 312-236-9300, fiskandcochicago.com

Soak in the sun and Bohemian vibes at Beatnik On the River's 80-seat riverfront patio with pillow-topped Indonesian daybeds, Moroccan lanterns and lush greenery. There also will be an expansive patio connected to Cafe Bonhomme on Wacker Drive. - 180 N. Upper Wacker Drive, 312-526-3345, beatnikontheriver.com

Taureaux Tavern's all-season pergola is adorned with string lights, large overhead lanterns and Parisian bistro chairs. The space can seat 72 people for single diners or private events and is dog-friendly. Saturday brunch will also include brunch dishes in Taureaux Tavern-branded food and water bowls for your fluffy friends. - 155 W. Van Buren St., 312-624-8778, taureauxtavern.com

Magnolia Glen

Enjoy Indian fare and Indian-inspired gin and whisky cocktails on Mango Pickle's 10-seat patio this summer. Snack on paneer pops with ginger, green chilies and cilantro chutney, or lamb khichda with moong dal, basmati rice, house-made yogurt, sev, mango pickle and garlic chutney. - 5842 N. Broadway, 773-944-5555, mangopicklechicago.com

Near North

Sip on rosé or take turns pouring from a porron on Bar Ramone's 16-seat patio. Enjoy dishes like pan con tomato with manchego, crispy Spanish rice and Galician octopus. Leave your four-legged friends at home. - 441 N. Clark St., 312-985-6909, barramone.com

Blue Door Kitchen + Garden has a 70-seat patio surrounded by lush, leafy greenery, vintage chandeliers, wicker armchairs with plush cushions and pillows and oversized umbrellas. - 52 W. Elm St., 312-573-4000, bluedoorkitchenchicago.com

Old Town

BomboBar's new location has a 20-person patio, so you don't have to miss a moment of the warm weather this summer while getting your ice cream, doughnuts and sweet treats. - 1529 N. Wells St., 312-549-8433, bombobar.com

Oak Brook

Enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner or coffee on Beatrix's 40-seat patio. - 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, 630-491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com

Pilsen

Monnie Burke's has a huge patio with more than 200 outdoor seats, a dedicated bar, fire pit, private events area and heaters. Sit outside for dinner on weekdays and brunch on the weekends. - 1163 W. 18th St., 312-243-2410, monnieburkes.com

River North

Mason, an American supper club-style restaurant featuring steaks, seafood, pasta and salads, has a 20-seat sidewalk patio where you can order from the full dinner menu every night and indulge in happy hour on weekdays. Open mid-May. - 613 N. Wells St., 312-643-0449, masonrestaurant.com

Relax on Torchio Pasta Bar's patio that's lined with flower boxes, yellow patio umbrellas and string lights. The 170-foot patio seats 16 people and is dog-friendly. Plus, all patio guests get roasted rosemary assorted nuts before chowing down on pasta Bolognese and spring vegetable fettuccine. Open mid-May. - 738 N. Wells St., 312-643-0538, torchiopastabar.com

South Loop

SX Sky Bar at Hotel Essex is a bilevel restaurant and lounge with retractable floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Grant Park and Lake Michigan. Look out for small plates with Californian and Asian flavors, as well as cocktails. - 808 S. Michigan Ave., 312-939-2800, hotelessexchicago.com/restaurant-bar.html

VU Rooftop Bar has an outdoor patio 22 stories up so you can catch views of Lake Michigan and hang out near fire pits while having brunch on the weekends or cocktails on a weeknight. - 133 E. Cermak Road, 312-528-0191, vurooftop.com

Streeterville

The Hampton Social has a 62-seat patio and a dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows that opens up for a full-on coastal vibe despite being surrounded by skyscrapers. Look out for seafood bites and frosé. - 164 E. Grand Ave., 312-414-1861, hamptonsocial.com

West Loop

Perle at soon-to-open Politan Row Chicago is a beer garden and Politan Row's first stand-alone beverage concept. Look for the matte-black shipping container that fits 158 people, German beers on draft and seasonal German wine. Opening in May. - 111 N. Aberdeen St., chicago.politanrow.com

The Press Room has a 50-person patio where you can sip on Old-Fashioneds, Australian wines and cocktails while you nibble on charcuterie, caviar and lamb meatballs. - 1134 W. Washington Blvd., 331-240-1914, pressroomchicago.com

Proxi is launching its 30-seat patio with a mix of lounge and bar seating, and tables for dining. Head there for bar and dinner hours or for brunch. - 565 W. Randolph St., 312-466-1950, proxichicago.com

West Town

Funkenhausen will have a 16-seat patio where you can enjoy Southern and Bavarian flavors in dishes like Schnitz and Grits and a Black Forest doughnut. - 1709 W. Chicago Ave., 312-929-4727, funkenhausen.com

Wicker Park

Dine on Filipino fare like lumpia, lechon belly and kalamansi tart in Cebu's intimate, dog-friendly back patio. There's room for 50 people. Take in the warm weather while sipping on Filipino-inspired cocktails like the Hoy Pinoy, made with Uruapan Charanda Blanco rum, Ocho Plata tequila, Contratto aperitivo, hibiscus syrup, fresh lime juice and saffron bitters. - 2211 W. North Ave., 773-799-8650, cebuchicago.com

Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods has a patio on both Beach Avenue and Wood Street so you can have brunch, dinner or happy hour outside. Look out for the Sno-Ball made with finely shaved, fluffy ice and flavored sugar syrup with the option to make it boozy. - 1415 N. Wood St., 773-360-8320, inamaetavern.com

Machine will serve seasonally inspired fare and cocktails on its 105-seat patio. Look for the flower cart where you can buy bouquets. - 1846 W. Division St., 773-276-7422, dinemachine.com

Wrightwood Neighbors

The Backyard at Broken Barrel Bar boasts a 2,000-square-foot outdoor beer garden and patio with a full bar, bleachers and communal seating, life-sized Jenga, live music, flat screen TVs and graffiti walls. Sit outside and have dinner, brunch and late-night noshes. - 2548 N. Southport Ave., 773-327-4900, brokenbarrelbar.com

Wrigleyville

Hush Money is the second-floor patio above Mordecai and will be slinging cocktails all summer. Rare spirits fans will be delighted by this bar's collectible vintage liquors. Opening this spring. - 3632 N. Clark St., 773-269-5310, mordecaichicago.com

Maddon's Post will serve Italian-meets-Polish food, and you can get it all on its 22-seat patio. Tony Mantuano and Cubs manager Joe Maddon teamed up for this restaurant which will offer dishes like freshly baked pizzas, pastas, pierogi and paczki. - 1119 W. Waveland Ave, maddonspost.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

MORE COVERAGE

A decade of Daisy: How Half Acre's iconic Daisy Cutter pale ale changed Chicago beer culture »

The new Old-Fashioned: How Chicago bartenders are bringing classic cocktail into 21st century »

Chicago's tortillas are better than ever, thanks to Masienda's heirloom corn from Oaxaca »









