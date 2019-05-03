36 Mother's Day brunches, lunches and boozy celebrations in Chicagoland

Whether you consider your mom your best friend or your relationship with her is complicated, Mother’s Day is the one day a year to set aside differences and celebrate her commitment to caring for you. And if your biological mother totally sucks, go and treat that maternal figure in your life instead, whether she’s a teacher, pastor or sister. No matter who she is, she could use a drink and a thank you, so here are 36 places to get to lunchin’, brunchin’ and boozin’.

Saturday

LOGAN SQUARE — Hopewell Brewing has your last-minute floral needs covered. The taproom will host the team from Plant Shop Chicago, which will have bouquets and small plants to give to your mom. First come, first served, so grab a beer while you wait. — Noon-4 p.m., 2760 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-698-6178, hopewellbrewing.com

Sunday

EAST UKRANIAN VILLAGE — Beatnik is continuing its brunch series “Jetset” and this time, it’s taking you and Mom to Hawaii. Dishes include shakshuka with duck eggs and a Spanish tortilla with uni. Enjoy 50 percent off all large-format cocktails and breezy tunes. All moms who brunch will also receive a hand-painted succulent. — 1604 W. Chicago Ave., 312-929-4945, beatnikontheriver.com

FULTON RIVER DISTRICT — The Dawson is serving up special brunch, all-day, and cocktail items. Look out for lobster eggs Benedict for brunch, pecan cinnamon rolls all day and an R&R Spritz with vodka, sherry, chamomile, honey, cardamom and prosecco for that celebratory toast. — 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. 730 W. Grand Ave., 312-243-8955, the-dawson.com

GOLD COAST — Enjoy a three-course, contemporary French brunch at Bistronomic with dishes like brioche French toast and mushroom ragout crepes. If you’re more of a late riser, the restaurant will also have a three-course dinner with dishes like country pate, asparagus salad and baked Alaska. — brunch $42/person or $56/person with bottomless mimosas. dinner $39/person. 840 N. Wabash Ave., 312-944-8400, bistronomic.net

GOLD COAST — Dig into a prix fixe brunch or dinner menu at Booth One with items like ham and hash brown Benedict for brunch, or duck confit and wild mushroom and aged Parmesan risotto for dinner. — brunch $40/person, dinner $55/person. brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 4-9 p.m. 1301 N. State Parkway, 312-649-0535, boothone.com

LAKEVIEW — Coda di Volpe is serving up strawberry cheese danishes and lobster Benedict for brunch. Not the brunching type? Grilled ahi tuna salad, spring risotto and lemon anise olive oil cake are available all day, and don’t miss out on special bottles of wine. — 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 4-9 p.m. 3335 N. Southport Ave., 773-687-8568, cdvolpe.com

LINCOLN PARK — R.J. Grunts will have all-you-can-eat brunch with items like pecan bread pudding French toast, mini Belgian waffles, thick-cut bacon, scrambled eggs and yogurt and granola. — $17.95/person. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 2056 N. Lincoln Park West, 773-929-5363, rjgruntschicago.com

LINCOLNWOOD — Stefani Prime is hosting a buffet brunch with carving and omelet stations, a selection of sweet and savory options, pasta, cheese, shrimp cocktail and more. — $57.95/adults, $19.94/children 10 and under. 6755 N. Cicero Ave., Lincolnwood, 847-696-6755, stefaniprime.com

NEAR EAST SIDE — The Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago is hosting a lavish brunch buffet with dishes like oysters, crab legs, carved-to-order prime rib and leg of lamb, an omelet station, eggs Benedict and breakfast pastries. No need to stress about parking because self-parking is complimentary. Just make sure to have a designated driver because there is also bottomless Champagne. — $56/adults, $22/children 11 and older, $15/children 4-10, free/kids 3 and under. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 221 N. Columbus Drive, 312-565-5258, radissonblu.com

LOGAN SQUARE — Chiya Chai will have a three-course menu that includes one chai beverage, and the choice of Chiya chile potatoes or sauteed kale, and a savory pie, dumpling order or a curry bowl. Guests will also receive 20 percent off dinner in the Backroom and $2 off all beer, wine and cocktails during dinner service. — $18/person. 2770 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-360-7541, chiyachai.com

LOMBARD — D.O.C. Wine Bar will have a special Mother’s Day menu with Nutella French toast, filet eggs Benedict, watermelon burrata salad, bacon-wrapped scallops, blackened mahi-mahi and roasted pork tenderloin. — 326 Yorktown Center, Lombard, 630-627-6666, docwinebarchicago.com

THE LOOP — Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar is hosting Mother’s Day dining with brunch items like strawberry and lemon muffins with hazelnut crumble and whipped salted butter, and jumbo lump crab cakes with poached egg, spicy hollandaise and pesto. Look out for all-day items like strawberry bruschetta with ricotta, basil ravioli with braised veal shoulder, Alaskan halibut with artichokes and fava beans, and sweet cream-filled Brioche with fresh berries and a Champagne vanilla gastrique. — 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 18 S. Michigan Ave., 312-578-0763, acantochicago.com

THE LOOP — Ocean Prime Chicago will host Mother’s Day brunch with special items like smoked salmon on a bagel, lobster toast with avocado, blackened salmon salad with strawberries, French toast with fresh berries and lemon curd, and more. — 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 8 E. Wacker Drive, 312-428-4344, ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/chicago

THE LOOP — The Gage is serving up Mother’s Day specials for brunch and throughout the day. Look out for brunch items like hummingbird cake with sweet goat cream frosting, and strawberry pecan scones with lemon curd and clotted cream, and all-day dishes like spring gazpacho with cherry tomatoes, and roasted duck breast with morel and an English pea tart. — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. 24 S. Michigan Ave., 312-372-4243, thegagechicago.com

THE LOOP — Cochon Volant Brasserie will have a special Mother’s Day brunch with items like roasted crab Benedict with a Champagne pairing, blueberry quinoa pancakes, salmon Benedict, and a duck confit, bacon, cheddar omelet. — 100 W. Monroe St., 312-754-6560, cochonvolantchicago.com

NEAR NORTH — At Baptiste & Bottle, moms get complimentary access to the mimosa and bloody mary bar in addition to a three-course prix fixe menu with Nutella French toast and lobster mac and cheese. — $69/adult. 101 E. Erie St., 312-667-6793, baptisteandbottle.com

NEAR NORTH — Let Mom indulge in an all-you-eat brunch buffet with bottomless bellinis, mimosas or bloody marys at Hub 51. Look out for brioche French toast served table side, short rib Benedict, sushi and salad stations. — $40/person, $15/children 12 and under, additional $20 for bottomless. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 51 W. Hubbard St., 312-828-0051, hub51chicago.com

NEAR NORTH — Bring the whole family for brunch at The Lobby at the Peninsula Chicago. While the adults can enjoy live music from a string quartet, kids can be entertained by a magician and a balloon artist. — $225/adult, $65/children 12 and under. 108 E. Superior St., 312-573-6685, peninsula.com

NEAR NORTH — Osteria Via Stato will have a Mother’s Day brunch with a made-to-order omelet station, an antipasti station, Slagel Farm carving station, a sweets station and a main course station. Look out for items like ricotta doughnuts and buttermilk waffles. — $54.95/person, $19.95/children 10 and under, free/children 5 and under. 620 N. State St., 312-642-8450, osteriaviastato.com

NEAR NORTH — Mother’s Day dining at Beacon Tavern means specialty dishes like cinnamon raisin sticky buns for brunch, king crab bucatini for dinner and soft-shell crab all day. — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-11 p.m. 405 N. Wabash Ave., 312-955-4226, beacontavern.com

NEAR NORTH — Take a culinary trip to Italy by celebrating at il Porcellino, which will serve a special prix fixe menu. Enjoy dishes like pappardelle alla porcellino, gnocchi bolognese and baked burrata lasagna. Each mom will also go home with a Mother’s Day gift. — 11 a.m.-10 p.m., 59 W. Hubbard St., 312-595-0800, ilporcellinochicago.com

NEAR NORTH, ROSEMONT — Take Mom to Bub City for a Southern brunch, bloody mary bar and live music, in addition to specials like Maine lobster biscuit Benedict. Every mom will get a special take-home gift after the meal. — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 435 N. Clark St., 312-610-4200, bub-city.com

NOBLE SQUARE — Temporis will offer a three-course brunch with three options for each course. Choose from the portobello omelet with kombu butter, rye, kombu sauce, tarragon oil and Roquefort, or “trail mix,” a dessert with poached fruit, honey granola, almond milk, cinnamon, lemon balm, grapefruit, brown butter cake and almonds. — $75/person. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 933 N. Ashland Ave., 773-697-4961, temporischicago.com

OAK BROOK — El Tapeo at Le Meridien is hosting Mother’s Day brunch with complimentary sangria for moms. Enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu where you choose a chef’s market table dish, an entree of choice and a selection of sweets. — $45/adults, $23/children 6-12, free/children 5 and younger. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 2100 Spring Road., 630-828-2044, eltapeorestaurant.com

ORLAND PARK, SCHAUMBURG, CHICAGO — Texas de Brazil locations will open at 11 a.m. for Mother’s Day, serving the full rodizo-style dinner menu all day. Plus, each full meal purchased will also include complimentary nonalcoholic beverages and a dessert. — 856 Orland Square Drive, 708-998-4800, texasdebrazil.com

RIVER NORTH — Chef Carrie Nahabedian will be whipping up a rose-inspired Mother’s Day French afternoon tea at Brindille with a selection of teas, scones, crumpets and jam, pastries, finger sandwiches and more. — $65/person. Seatings begin at 1:45 p.m. 534 N. Clark St., 312-595-1616, brindille-chicago.com

RIVER NORTH — Can’t afford a trip to the Mediterranean? Head to Ema’s for Mother’s Day brunch specials like ricotta cheese blintzes with strawberry tea, muscat grapes and mint, and king crab salad with preserved lemon, avocado, cucumber and bell pepper vinaigrette. — 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. 74 W. Illinois St., 312-527-5586, emachicago.com

RIVER NORTH — Hubbard Inn is hosting a Mother’s Day bottomless brunch buffet with baked goods; barbecue smoked salmon; corned beef hash; breakfast potatoes; waffle, omelet and carving stations with prime rib; fresh fruit and more. — $50/person for bottomless, $30/person for buffet only. 110 W. Hubbard St., 312-222-1331, hubbardinn.com

RIVER NORTH — Pacific Standard Time will host a special Mother’s Day brunch buffet with items like vegetables, pita, a ribeye carving station, pastries, fruit, dim sum, a raw bar, an omelet station and a dessert station. — $75/adults, $20/children 12 and under. 141 W. Erie St., 312-736-1778, pstchicago.com

RIVER NORTH — Untitled Supper Club will have a family friendly Mother’s Day brunch with live music by Chicago Outskirts, an all-female, 17-member jazz ensemble. — $48/person, $18/children 12 and under. 111 W. Kinzie St., 312-880-1511, untitledsupperclub.com

SOUTH LOOP — Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Chicago Firehouse with a brunch or dinner buffet. The brunch buffet will include an omelet station, smoked salmon with lavash and miniature bagels, French toast, sausage and bacon and silver dollar pancakes. Dinner will include pasta marinara, shrimp and pasta, roasted carrots and roasted chicken breast with wild mushroom ragu. Other items, like salads, cheeses and meats, shrimp cocktail, chicken tenders and a sweets table, will be available all day. — $59/adults, $20/children ages 5-12, free/children 4 and under. 1401 S. Michigan Ave., 312-786-1401, chicagofirehouse.com

UKRANIAN VILLAGE — All Together Now is hosting brunch with Asrai Garden bouquets, complimentary custom “mom” temporary tattoos and dishes like a savory tart with goat milk ricotta, roasted endive and Prussian ham. — 9-noon, 2119 W. Chicago Ave., 773-661-1599, alltogethernow.fun

WEST LOOP — Sepia will host a springtime prix fixe menu with assorted pastries and starters served family style, followed by entries like huevos rancheros, crunchy French toast and shakshuka. For dessert, look out for mascarpone-filled cream puffs, strawberry shortcake and chocolate mousse. — $54/adults, $29/children. 123 N. Jefferson St., 312-441-1920, sepiachicago.com

WEST TOWN — Enjoy a prix fixe family style brunch at BLVD with dishes like cured salmon toast, sourdough Johnny cakes, croque madame, steak and eggs and seafood towers. — $55/person.10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. 817 W. Lake St., 312-526-3116, blvdchicago.com

WEST TOWN — La Sirena Clandestina will host brunch with live bossa nova music from The RIO Thing as well as $35 mimosa pitchers. Look out for dishes like breakfast empanadas with bacon, caramelized onions, fontina, maple syrup and a sunny egg, or a Pao Benedict with braised lamb shoulder, poached eggs and aji amarillo hollandaise. — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 954 W. Fulton Market, 312-226-5300, lasirenachicago.com

WRIGHTWOOD NEIGHBORS — Avli Taverna will serve up a special Mother’s Day brunch with an assortment of Greek breads, baklava pancakes, tsoureki French toast, as well as a variety of contemporary Greek desserts. All moms will receive a complimentary mimosa. — 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave., 773-857-5577, avli.us

