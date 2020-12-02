Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

33-year-old man shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday

December 2, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
McKenna Oxenden
Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday, police said.