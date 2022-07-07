Via 313 Spreads Detroit-Style Pizza Further Across Salt Lake City

Local, award-winning pizzeria to host hiring event at Sandy location July 7 and 8 to fill more than 100 team member positions ahead of July grand opening

Sandy, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ever since Via 313 made its Utah debut last season, fans can’t get enough of its renowned Detroit-style pizza. That’s why the popular pizzeria is set to expand further across the state’s capital with the opening of its first restaurant in Sandy on July 18!

Located at 150 W. 10600 S. in The Shops at South Town, the new 5,343-square-foot restaurant will serve Via 313’s renowned, “square” pizzas that feature handmade dough prepared fresh daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. The award-winning pizzas are then topped with mouthwatering ingredients like cheese from Wisconsin and fresh sauce laid on after the bake.

In preparation for its grand opening, Via 313 is hiring up to 100 more team members and will be hosting an in-person hiring event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, July 7, and Friday, July 8, at its Sandy location. Interested candidates can apply ahead by visiting Harri.com or bring their resume and prepare for an interview at the shop.

The pizzeria offers a variety of benefits, like competitive pay, high-earning potential, paid time off, health insurance, discounted meals, a fun, relaxed atmosphere, career advancement opportunities and more. Sandy’s first Via 313 will mark the third shop in Utah and ninth location systemwide.

Via 313 is committed to offering something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a pizza with premium toppings like The Cadillac – made with gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, Parmesan and balsamic glaze – or you want to go big with The Detroiter – double the pepperonis – Via 313 has all of your Detroit-style pizza needs covered.

Named a “Top 10 Pizza in America,” Via 313 also adheres to a variety of lifestyles and dietary restrictions. Guests can enjoy vegan or vegetarian options like The Herbivore, The Four Cheese Pizza and The Marinara, or they can substitute gluten-free crust or dairy-free cheese on their pizza of choice. Via 313 is even planning to add HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS® Plant-based Pepperoni to its lineup soon!

“We’re thrilled to open another Via 313 in the great state of Utah,” said Via 313 Co-Founder and Co-Owner Brandon Hunt. “We’ve received an incredible, positive response from our other locations in the Beehive State, so we’re confident Sandy’s new Via 313 will be a hit amongst locals and visitors alike. We’re excited to open in the middle of summer for families and friends to come in and enjoy our genuine Detroit-style pizza after a long day at the pool!”

Via 313 exists so more people around the country can enjoy the pizza that’s beloved in Detroit. The pizzas are called square, but they’re actually rectangle and baked in metal trays, just like the ones used on the automotive assembly lines at the Big Three. But instead of being filled with metal parts, Via 313’s trays are filled with the finest pizza ingredients it can source. To learn more about Via 313 or to view the full menu, visit via313.com .

Via 313: Built right, to the last bite.

About Via 313

Before Detroit-style pizza became a hit outside of the Motor City, trailblazers Brandon and Zane Hunt decided to bring their hometown pizza to Austin, Texas. Since 2011, they’ve built an Austin icon that locals and tourists flock to for genuine Detroit-style pizza. Via 313 currently operates four full-service restaurants and two permanently placed trailers throughout Austin and Orem, Utah, with several more locations in the pipeline. Via 313 was dubbed “one of the very best pizzas” by Food and Wine Magazine, named “Independent Pizzeria of the Year” by Pizza Today

and recognized as one of the “Top 10 Pizzas in America” by Food Network. For more information, visit via313.com or follow Via 313 on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

About Savory Fund

Savory, a Mercato Partners Fund, is focused on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

More from Via 313

The post Via 313 Spreads Detroit-Style Pizza Further Across Salt Lake City first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.