Via 313 Celebrates Highly Anticipated Grand Opening in Lehi

Award-winning pizzeria to host ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 21

Lehi, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Via 313 – named one of the “Top Five Pizza’s in America” by Food Network – is ready to dish out genuine Detroit-style pizza to the Lehi community!

On Thursday, April 21, the award-winning pizzeria will join the Lehi Chamber of Commerce in hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Then, Via 313 will open its doors at 11 a.m. at 1085 East Main St., Ste. 200, and begin serving its renowned, “square” pizzas — built right, to the last bite.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our second Utah location in Lehi,” said Via 313 Co-Founder Brandon Hunt. “The Lehi community now has a new go-to place for delicious pizza with pillowy crust, mouthwatering toppings and fresh sauce. Plus, we offer gluten-free and dairy-free options, so every guest can find the perfect dish for their preference. We can’t wait to celebrate our grand opening with everyone!”

When Lehi’s first Via 313 opens, it will mark the second in Utah and eighth location systemwide. The new Lehi pizzeria will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Via 313 exists so more people around the country can enjoy the pizza that’s beloved in Detroit. The pizzas are called square, but they’re actually rectangle and baked in metal trays, just like the ones used on the automotive assembly lines at the Big Three. But instead of being filled with metal parts, Via 313’s trays are filled with the finest pizza ingredients it can source. To learn more about Via 313 or to view the full menu, visit via313.com .

