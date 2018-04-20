3,120 – That’s the Number of FREE Burritos Hot Harry’s Will Be Giving Away as Part of a Year-Long Cinco De Mayo Promotion

10 lucky registered winners in 6 Hot Harry’s locations will win a burrito a week for a year as part of the 2018 Cinco de Mayo “Burritoganza”!

FREE Shirts on Cinco de Mayo – Saturday, May 5

Pittsfield, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Customers at all six Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos locations have plenty to celebrate on Cinco de Mayo (Saturday, May 5). Each Hot Harry’s store will be giving away limited edition Hot Harry’s / Cinco de Mayo t-shirts to the first 100 customers that day. On the menu side, mini chicken or beef burritos, normally priced at $6.25 will sell for only $4. Chips & salsa are included in the $4 deal. The duration of the burrito offer is from 11 AM until closing.

And there’s more … it’s a virtual “Burritoganza”! All customers on May 5 can enter to win a free burrito each week for a year. Ten winners will be chosen per store*! The total combined count of burritos to be given away over the year is a big number – 3,120!

Hot Harry’s is a fast casual restaurant with locations in western Massachusetts, Connecticut, and the Capital Region of New York State (list follows) with the newest location slated to open in Pottstown, PA 2018.

“We’re very excited for this promotion as a time to give back to our loyal customers and as an opportunity to make new friends,” said Richard Tarascio, President of Hot Harry’s.

Cinco de Mayo— the fifth of May—commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867). A relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage.

Hot Harry’s fresh Burritos will be holding discovery days every other Tuesday starting May 16th for interested franchise prospects. The web site is www.hotharrysburritos.com. Prospective franchisees may contact Richard Tarascio at 860-428-3280 or rtarascio@hhburritos.com.

Hot Harry’s Locations:

Connecticut

1470 East Street, New Britain, CT

860-206-8832

M-S 9AM – 10PM; SUN. 10AM-9PM

Massachusetts

37 North Street, Pittsfield, MA

413-448-6155

Mon.-Wed. 8AM -9PM, Thurs. – Sat. 8AM-10PM, Sun. 11AM- 8PM

Massachusetts

724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield, MA

413-448-2220

Mon. – Fri. 9AM-10PM, Sat. & Sun. 9:30AM – 10PM

Massachusetts

403 Main Street, Dalton, MA

413-300-0028

Mon. – Fri. 9AM-10PM, Sat. & Sun. 9:30AM – 10PM

New York

596 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY

518-477-5500

Mon. – Sat. 9AM-9PM, Sun. 10AM – 9PM

New York

1625 Upper Union Street, Schenectady, NY

518-374-2812

Mon. – Sat. 9AM-9PM, Sun. 10AM – 9PM

Contact:

Richard Tarascio

860-428-3280

rtarascio@hhburritos.com