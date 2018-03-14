30 ways to get your Irish jig on St. Patrick's Day in San Diego

This year, as luck would have it, St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday. So dress in your leprechaun finest and celebrate in true Irish fashion at any one of these San Diego restaurants. Please note, restaurant specials are available Saturday, unless otherwise noted.

Backyard Kitchen & Tap offers its rendition of corned beef hash, crafted with potatoes, peppers, onions, poached eggs and chive hollandaise sauce. The menu offers Leprechaun Poutine, a heaping plate of fries piled high with crispy corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, Jameson cheddar and scallions, as well as classic beef and cabbage served with roasted baby carrots and confit fingerling potatoes, all soaked in mustard cream sauce. 832 Garnet Ave, San Diego. (858) 859-2593. backyardpb.com

barleymash will offer traditional Irish dishes like corned beef hash and corned beef and cabbage. Green beer will be flowing all day. 600 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 255-7373. barleymash.com

Participating Baskin-Robbins locations will offer a free sample of its Mint Chip ’n Oreo Cookies milkshake from 3 to 7 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day. The shake is made with two of the brand’s most favored flavors: Mint Chocolate Chip and Oreo Cookies ’n Cream. Become a “milkshake mixologists” for a day and create new flavor combinations by blending two of your favorite ice creams into one yummy shake. Share it with Baskin-Robbins on social media using the hashtag #BRShakeItUp. facebook.com/BaskinRobbins

The Bell Marker will offer $5 house pints and a 3 Licks 4 Paddy cocktail, made with Paddys Irish Whiskey, Fernet Menta (a type of liqueur), Kerrygold Irish Cream, Giffard Creme de Cacao, nutmeg and mint. The brewpub will offer vegan shepherd’s pie, corned beef sandwich, pretzel with beer mustard and a corned beef plate. The Coral Bells Band will perform from 4 to 9 p.m. 602 Broadway, San Diego. thebellmarker.com

Bistro 39 Restaurant & Lounge invites guests to indulge in St. Patrick’s Day drinks and delicious dishes from 3 to 10 p.m. Try a Seven and Seven Green Whiskey ($5), or opt for a green margarita and street tacos ($10). HIlton Garden Inn San Diego/Del Mar, 3939 Ocean Bluff Ave., San Diego. (858) 720-9500. bistro39sandiego.com

Bleu Boheme will serve Or de Farfadet — translated as leprechaun’s gold — made with Bushmills Whiskey, Mathilde Poire Pear Liqueur, lemon juice, J.P. Chenet Brut and Grand Marnier, Priced at $12, it is served in a Champagne flute. Available Friday through Sunday. 4090 Adams Ave., San Diego. (619) 255-4167. bleuboheme.com

Breakfast Republic will treat guests to a boozy morning indulgence with its Kiss Me Kiwi mimosa, a sparkling libation infused with crisp kiwi notes and garnished with a fresh kiwi wedge. The vibrant green drink is available through March at all seven locations. breakfastrepublic.com

Cafe 222 will serve lads and lasses an Irish breakfast of corned beef hash from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day. The platter includes a hearty portion of corned beef — a mix of braised and shredded corned beef, shredded potatoes, onions, peppers and garlic — topped with two eggs any style and served with toast and breakfast potatoes. $15.95 per person. cafe222.com

Curadero’s bar will celebrate the patron saint with its San Patricio cocktail, a meld of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlua, 1921 Crema Tequila and horchata. In the dining room, chef Brad Kraten will serve corned asada tacos ($3), filled with braised corned beef, potatoes, pickled mustard seed, cabbage slaw and chile de arbol salsa. 1047 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 515-3003. curadero.com

Cusp Dining & Drinks will serve $5 bites from 4 to 6 p.m., as well as Irish Mules all night. 7955 La Jolla Shores Drive, La Jolla. (858) 551-3620. cusprestaurant.com

D.Z. Akin’s is celebrating the holiday with corned beef and cabbage lunch and dinner specials. The meal includes D.Z.’s honey glaze, red parsley potatoes, soup or salad (featuring D.Z.’s famous potato soup), fresh-baked rye bread and a four-leaf clover cookie for dessert. Lunch is served up to 3 p.m. and is $15.95 per person. Dinner is served after 3 p.m. and is $19.95 per person. For those who’d rather eat at home, the restaurant offers a St. Patrick’s Feast To Go with all the trimmings for $159.95 (serves eight to 10 people). Friday and Saturday. 6930 Alvarado Road, San Diego. (619) 265-0218 or dzakinsdeli.com

Duck Dive in Pacific Beach opens at 8 a.m. St. Patrick’s Day and and will offer early bird specials until 10 a.m., which include green beers for $3 and house made corned beef and hash with a green beer for $12. 4650 Mission Blvd., San Diego. (858) 273-3825. theduckdive.com

El Chingon beverage director and lead mixologist Ryan Andrews is shaking up the traditional margarita with his Irishman Abroad ($12), made with Tullamore Dew (a brand of Irish whiskey), El Jimador Tequila, fresh lime juice, Cointreau (a brand of triple sec) and R&D House Bitters. 346 Sixth Ave., San Diego. elchingnon.com

Fishmonger’s Market says to skip the shepherd’s pie this year and dive into a specialty menu of Irish seafood chowder, Guinness-battered cod and chips, Irish butter-poached scallops, an oyster and Guinness special at the crudo bar, or a special smoked salmon plate. 1735 Hancock St. R, San Diego. (619) 756-7345. fishmongersmarkets.com

Havana 1920 will serve a refreshing alternative to green beer with a re-imagined mojito — the Sunburnt Irishman. Priced at $12, the ingredients include Jameson Caskmates, fresh lime juice, fresh mint, fresh blood orange puree, demerara syrup, fresh sugar cane and R&D Sarsaparilla Bitters. 548 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 369-1920. havana1920.com

PB Shore Club opens at 8 a.m. St. Patrick’s Day and will offer sippers a choice of green beer or green Red Bull Vodka slushies. To complement the drinks, breakfast items like omelets, burritos and Benedicts will be served. 4343 Ocean Blvd, San Diego. pbshoreclub.com

Pacific Beach AleHouse is treating guests to brunch and dinner specials on St. Patrick’s Day. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can order smoked corned beef and eggs (two eggs any style) and breakfast potatoes. From 2 p.m. to close, the dinner menu includes smoked corned beef and cabbage served with boiled potatoes and Irish soda bread. 721 Grand Ave., San Diego. (858) 581-2337. pbalehouse.com

Pacifica Del Mar will serve $8 Green Flash cocktails all night. The green sipper blends cucumber vodka, cucumber water simple syrup and lime juice. 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. (858) 792-0476. pacificadelmar.com

Park 101’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities offers a family and pet-friendly atmosphere to celebrate, with green doughnuts at the Deli & Dough counter and green cotton candy for the kids. Adults will find healthy green smoothies and specialty-themed cocktails like the Kiss Me, I’m Kiwi, made with a low ABV sabe cucumber botanical, sabe yuzu citrus, kiwi syrup, lemon and orange bitters. If you’re lucky, you might even spot a tall, red-bearded leprechaun running around the premises. 3040 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad. (760) 434-2217. park101carlsbad.com

Pillbox Tavern and Nautilus Tavern will be sham-rocking St. Patrick’s Day with a special menu of corned beef and cabbage with potatoes, or a grilled pastrami sandwich. Jameson and Guinness drink specials will be poured throughout the day. Pillbox Tavern, 117 Plaza St., Solana Beach. (858) 436-7016. pillboxtavern.com; Nautilus Tavern, 6830 La Jolla Blvd., Suite 103, La Jolla. (858) 750-2056. nautilustavern.com

Prohibition is toasting to St. Patrick with its Irish 2-for-1, handcrafted with Jameson Black Barrel, Guinness demerara reduction, R&D Aromatic No. 7 Bitters and R&D Cherry Apple Bitters. Available through Sunday.. 548 Fifth Ave., San Diego. prohibitionsd.com

Primavera Ristorante will tap into the luck of the Irish with its specialty cocktail — Emerald Isle — available Friday through Sunday. The cocktail, priced at $12, is made with Grey Goose Le Melon Vodka, Apple Pucker Liqueur, Midori Liqueur, Sprite and a slice of lime. 932 Orange Ave., Coronado. (619) 435-0454. primavera1st.com

Although it isn’t Irish-based, Salt & Straw in Little Italy is scooping out flavors from its “Vote Back Your Favorites” series, available through April 5. The five winning tastes include Pots of Gold & Rainbows, Chocolate Caramel Potato Chip Cupcake, Meyer Lemon Meringue Pie, Smoked Sea Salt with chocolate-covered feuilletine (brittle crispy flakes with caramelized praline flavors) and Sweet Corn & Waffle Cones. Purchase them by the scoop or pint. 1670 India St., San Diego. (619) 542-9394. saltandstraw.com

Sprinkles Cupcakes will paint La Jolla green by serving festive Irish cupcakes through March 25. The decadent Belgian dark chocolate and coffee cake is loaded with Jameson Irish Whiskey and topped with a Baileys cream cheese frosting. A shamrock tops off the dessert. 8855 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla. (858) 457-3800. sprinkles.com

Tajima brings a twist to the Japanese green cocktails with its special green-tinted Matcha-Hi drink, made of Iichiko Shochu sake and matcha crisp iced green tea. The $6 drink is available throughout March at all five San Diego locations. tajimasandiego.com

Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas will serve brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to close on St. Patrick’s Day. Brunch offerings include corned beef hash, prepared with house-cured brisket, breakfast potatoes, peppers, caramelized onions and two eggs any style, and a special brunch cocktail — Morning Joe — infused with Bushmills whiskey, St. George Nola Coffee Liqueur, cold brew and Branca Menta whipped cream. For dinner, options include shepherd’s pie, corned beef and bangers and mash. 1108 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. (760) 230-2337. localunion101.com

Union Kitchen & Tap Gaslamp will serve up corned beef hash and eggs or corned beef glazed in mustard and Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day. The celebration continues with live DJ music from 10 p.m. to close. 333 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 795-9463. gaslampunion.com

Waterbar in Pacific Beach will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with $5 Irish coffees from 9 a.m. to noon, and $10 Jameson Caskmates all day. Catch the England vs. Ireland rugby match on large flat-screen TVs, and end your day watching the sunset listening to traditional Irish tunes performed on bagpipe. 4325 Ocean Blvd., San Diego. (858) 888-4343. waterbarsd.com

Wokou Ramen + Yakitori will have you dancing a jig with its $5 Jameson shots, $8 Irish Car Bombs and $10 Jameson Mules. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, 5965 Village Way, San Diego. wokouramen.com

Woodstock’s Pizza will offer an outside-the-box St. Patrick’s Day pizza — Bangers & Tots — a cheesy pie loaded with nitrate-free sausage and whole tater tots. Craft brews and other refreshing drinks will be available. Two San Diego locations: 6145 El Cajon Blvd., Suite 3P and 1221 Garnet Ave. woodstockssd.com

