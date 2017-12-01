3 Sheeps Cashmere Hammer: A nitro stout for all seasons

The beer: Cashmere Hammer, 3 Sheeps Brewing (Sheboygan, Wis.)
What it is: A robust, yet easy-drinking stout carbonated with nitrogen. Most beer is carbonated with carbon dioxide, which results in the classic bright and effervescent bubbles. Nitrogen (think: that iconic, cascading Guinness draft pour) results in a smoother, silkier body with richer flavor. Nitrogenated beers are becoming more popular, especially on draft, but in the bottle they remain a relative rarity. 3 Sheeps says it “spent 18 months in research and development building our double-secret bottling line to get that smooth, velvety mouthfeel that only nitrogen can impart.” It’s a job well done; just be sure to pour it correctly — hard, bottle inverted and let the beer rush into your glass — for all that wonderful nitrogenated nuance. Be sure to let the beer settle before drinking.
In the bottle: Cashmere Hammer is rife with the classic characteristics we expect from a stout: char, bitter chocolate, milk chocolate and roasted (bordering on burnt) malts. As it warms, the milk chocolate becomes a bit more prominent. But while there is sweetness within, the beer remains nicely round and approachable, striking a lovely balance between the chocolate character, bitterness and rich flavors of toffee and tobacco. Those flavors are smoothed out and amplified with the nitrogen carbonation.
Alcohol: 6.5 percent
Drink it with: A smooth nitro stout works splendidly alongside roasted meat and barbecue.
Find it: Available year-round in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles at better beer stores. Also on tap through December at Fountainhead (1970 W. Montrose Ave.) and Twisted Spoke (501 N Ogden Ave.).
