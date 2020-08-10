Evanston Police Department
3 men charged with murder in shooting death of Evanston man at his own birthday party, prosecutors say

August 10, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Evanston Police Department

Three men have been charged with the July 26 murder of Andrew Williams in Evanston.