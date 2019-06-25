3 delicious dessert recipes for the Fourth of July

A pan of dessert bars can have a loaves-and-fishes effect at any party: It’s nice cut into big bars, but can be sliced smaller if extra friends show up. (If you try that with a pie, you’ll just end up with a mess on your hands.)
These recipes come together quickly and work well for entertaining because they can be made ahead of time and require no serving utensils — they’re best eaten out of hand. They’re also great for toting to picnics, potlucks, the Hollywood Bowl, or just eating in your own backyard this summer.
Hazelnut flour adds a rich nuttiness to this easy crust, which you can cut into shapes or simply crumble into bits for the top. See the full recipe »
Labneh is a thick unsweetened Middle Eastern yogurt, and it gives these bars a flavor and texture between cheesecake and lemon bars. You can find it in many supermarkets and in Middle Eastern groceries. See the full recipe »
Broiling the marshmallows right to the brink of charred gives these bars a smoky taste reminiscent of a campfire cookout. Keep an eye on the marshmallows through the oven door as you would with marshmallows over a fire — charred is good, burnt is bad. See the full recipe »