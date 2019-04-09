3 Chicago breweries team up on unique 3-in-1 taproom opening Friday in West Town

Just 10 of the 40 taps at Burnt City Brewing's new taproom will pour Burnt City beer.

That's an improbably low number. Breweries tend to build taprooms precisely to showcase their beer.

But Burnt City made a different calculation at its new location, District Brew Yards (417 N. Ashland Ave.), which opens Friday in West Town.

Ten of its 40 taps will pour beer from Around the Bend Beer Co.

Another 10 are dedicated to Bold Dog Beer Co.

The final 10 are reserved for a combination of collaboration brews, beers made under contract and pop-up events.

Built in a three-month flurry between January and March, Burnt City's three-in-one taproom, with a kitchen serving house-smoked barbecue, is a model with little precedent, a "more is more" approach aiming to rise above the din in one of the nation's noisiest beer markets.

There's an important unifying point, however: All the beer will be made in-house. Like many breweries in an increasingly crowded industry - now past 7,300 breweries nationally - Burnt City has embraced contract brewing with its excess capacity. For the past two years, it has made beer for Around the Bend, plus Hop Butcher for the World, Illuminated Brew Works and Middle Brow, among others.

District Brew Yards not only recalibrates Burnt City's direction in a fluctuating beer market, it boosts its contract brewing business. At the same time, Around the Bend and Bold Dog get their first brick-and-mortar spaces with less risk than building spaces of their own.

Both have signed five-year contracts to be part of the three-in-one operation, which could become four-in-one should Burnt City find the right fit for those last 10 taps.

"My options were to try raising more money (to build a brewery) or latch into this vision, which I was instantly attracted to," Around the Bend founder Dan Schedler said. "What the three of us can do together is so much better than what any of us could do alone."

Bold Dog founder Jerome Stontz called joining District Brew Yards "an automatic winner for our brand." Bold Dog is by far the smallest of the three brands, producing just 76 barrels of beer in 2018 and 34 barrels the year before at Lake Effect Brewing on the Northwest Side.

"This gets us exposure we wouldn't have otherwise gotten," Stontz said.

District Brew Yards also comes with another twist: Beer service is pour-your-own, at a cost of between 45 cents and $1 per ounce. (There's no tipping for either beer or food.)

A handful of self-service bars dot Chicago, though the concept is still fairly new - particularly in a taproom. Burnt City's founders said they've seen self-service bars that execute the concept well and those that don't. They're confident they can make it work, especially in a shared taproom.

Each brewery has its own tower of 10 taps and will staff its own "beer guide" - someone to lead customers through the experience.

Burnt City co-founder Steve Soble called pour-your-own the future of beer service, "but the most important part is the beer guides talking about what we've brewed. Dan will be here talking about Around the Bend. Who better to talk about Around the Bend?"

Soble's business partners, brothers John and Ben Saller, who brew for Burnt City, admitted initial skepticism about the concept.

"The turning point for me was the idea you'll walk in here and 40 beers will be on tap - 30 of which you've never seen before and will never see again - so the ability to pour yourself 2 ounces of whatever you want is fantastic," John Saller said. "It gives you a much more versatile experience without annoying the (crap) out of you bartender."

The experience begins by trading a credit card just inside the front door for a plastic card about the same size that enables pours at any of the 40 taps while tracking the growing tab.

You'll walk past coolers filled with beer from all three breweries; every beer on tap will also be available in 16-ounce cans to go. (Be sure to look up before passing the coolers. You'll be rewarded with one of Chicago's most Instagram-friendly beer moments: "BEER" spelled out in glowing bulbs suspended from the ceiling.)

Inside is a broad and handsome taproom built of familiar materials: shiny concrete floor, wood and metal tables and a blond wood-lined ceiling alongside large skylights.

All three breweries will have nimble approaches to brewing, making beer on two systems: a 30-barrel brew house brought up from Burnt City's shuttered production brewery on the South Side and the seven-barrel system employed at its former Lincoln Avenue brewpub.

Each brewery will make a limited number of beers year-round, instead favoring dozens of limited and one-off beers.

Burnt City will make two year-round beers: Two-Headed Boy, an unfiltered pilsner, and Face Melter, an IPA made with hibiscus. It will also have a handful of interesting beers upon opening: an imperial milk stout made with vanilla, cacao and coconut; a saison made with Brettanomyces yeast; and Golden Zombie, a tart hazy IPA made with passion fruit.

Around the Bend also makes two year-round beers: Vera, a pistachio cream ale that is its biggest seller, and Villainous IPA. It's opening beer roster will also include one trendy style (Extra Circus, a brut IPA), a trusty classic (Rewind, a hefeweizen) and a beer with its own twist (Silk Road, a Thai ginger pale ale that was one of Around the Bend's earliest beers).

Bold Dog keeps things especially fluid, making only one year-round beer - a saison called K.I.S.S. (for "keep it simple, stupid"), which is a nod to the fact it is made with only one malt and one hop. When District Brew Yards opens its doors, Bold Dog will also have a coffee milk stout available, a hibiscus lime kolsch, a mango papaya hefeweizen and a hazy IPA available.

Soble jokes that the three breweries will ultimately team up on a collaboration brew to celebrate their novel partnership: BFW IPA.

"It stands for 'Better F---ing Work,'" he said.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

MORE COVERAGE

Every bar in Wrigleville: Where to drink before, during and after Cubs games »

Women push aside craft beer stereotypes as they move into all parts of the industry »

Craft beer growth slows despite record number of breweries - but stays ahead of broader beer market »









