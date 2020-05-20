Adrian Wyld
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

2nd Air Force jet crashes at Florida base in less than a week

May 20, 2020 | 6:58am
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Adrian Wyld

Eglin Air Force Base in Florida’s Panhandle suffered its second jet fighter crash in just five days.