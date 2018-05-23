29 Cooks owners opening private event venue at former Waterfalls spot in Upper Milford

The owners of 29 Cooks, a four-year-old catering and culinary center in Upper Milford Township, are planning to open a private event venue this summer about two miles south of their original business in the township.

Husband and wife Kevin and Cindie Feldman's new venture, Gather Meetings & Events, is expected to open by September at 5402 Chestnut St., near Hendrixon's Furniture.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot venue, seating up to 250 people, will offer space to host weddings, birthday parties, corporate functions and more.

"We really felt that there was a need to have something like this in the area," Cindie said. "There are a lot of event venues in Bethlehem and Easton and Allentown, but when you come down this way, there are a couple fire halls and not much else."

The facility, which previously housed Waterfalls Catered Affairs, is being repainted and undergoing other mostly cosmetic renovations.

The main room will feature a dance floor and a "bit of a rustic look" with gray-wash farm tables while a 15- by 60-foot covered porch will be an "ideal spot for cocktail hours," Cindie said.

The 4-acre property, which also was previously home to a drive-in theater, skate park, miniature golf course and shooting range, features ample space to host outdoor wedding ceremonies, but that option will be introduced "down the line," Cindie said.

The team behind 29 Cooks, which offers catering, take-out meals, cooking parties and more, will be expanded to serve guests and prepare food in the building's large, commercial kitchen.

A wide array of catering options will be listed on the business' website, gathereventspa.com (going live within the next few days), and you'll be able to check the venue's availability via an online calendar.

"If you are hunting for venues and can't get in touch with someone at a certain venue, it can be really frustrating," Cindie said. "We want our website to be transparent both in pricing and booking availability. No one has that kind of time to be chasing people down."

The catering menu will be "versatile" with much of 29 Cooks' "upscale casual" offerings and several premium add-ons available, Cindie said.

"If someone wants a really cool barbecue with a clambake, we can do that," Cindie said. "If they want to do oyster shucking, we can do that, too. Even the décor will be such that it can be dressed up or kept for a casual party."

Gather Meetings & Events won't have a liquor license, but people will be able to bring their own alcohol - a "big draw" for people looking to avoid the high prices associated with some venue's packages, Cindie said.

"We're ending up at these venues that are charging such a large amount of money that by the time the people throwing the parties get to us, their budget is blown," Cindie explained. "So, we're hoping that we can be very competitive as far as pricing."

Another major draw of the new venue will be its scenic and secluded location that is still relatively close to major highways, Cindie said.

Down the road, the Feldmans plan to host chef expos and other trade shows.

"With the way the grounds are set up, people at a corporate retreat or another event could go outside if they wish to have lunch outside," Cindie explained. "It's just a lot different from your average ballroom or hotel experience. And, of course, we'll still have really great food and I think that's something we all struggle with when we go to events. Not that the food isn't good, but it's banquet food. We want to not do banquet food."

