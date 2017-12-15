29 best things Breakfast Queen Ina Pinkney ate in 2017

Statistics for year-end lists can be interesting, and sometimes a little shocking. Like this one.

I wrote about 32 breakfast spots in 2017. But I ate at 49! Seventeen didn’t measure up in food, service, cleanliness or hospitality. Sometimes I went back twice to see if things had changed. And if they hadn’t, they were off my list.

It’s not my intention, desire or job to hurt anyone. And since I don’t write critical reviews about the food, I just want you to know what it feels like to have breakfast with me at a place I really liked. You work hard for your money and time off, so I feel the responsibility to never lead you astray.

This list of the best dishes I had, in places I enjoyed, is meant as a guide to help you find the right place for breakfast. So, in alphabetical order, here’s my 2017 list of favorites. Enjoy!

5 Loaves Eatery

The salmon croquette, grits and biscuit called me, and I answered the call a few times. (More on 5 Loaves.)

405 E. 75th St., 773-891-2889, 5loaveschicago@gmail.com

Beverly Bakery and Cafe

I will always order the portabella truffle Benedict, which had sliced portabella mushrooms sauteed in truffle butter on an English muffin that was well-toasted, as requested, and poached eggs, soft under the homemade hollandaise sauce. (More on Beverly.)

10528 S. Western Ave., 773-238-5580, beverlycoffeeroasters.com

Blue Sky Bakery

The wheat toast with avocado and pepitas; the broccoli, cheddar and Swiss quiche; and a scone. (More on Blue Sky.)

3720 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-880-9910, blue-sky-bakery.org

Cafe Robey

Oh, that smoked salmon Benedict on crunchy country toast covered with sauteed spinach and yuzu hollandaise. And the Turkish egg. It wasn’t the first time I’d seen it on a menu, but it was the first time I’d ordered the garlic- and dill-infused thick yogurt with a soft-poached egg and topped with some powdered hot peppers. (More on Cafe Robey.)

2018 W. North Ave., 872-315-3084, therobey.com

Cafe Selmarie

The cinnamon roll griddlecake that had a caramelized brown sugar-cinnamon swirl topped with vanilla cream and warm bacon bits. The mushroom breakfast sandwich was a delicious surprise with vinegar-marinated portobellos, sauteed kale and garlic, porcini herb mayo and melted Gruyere on a challah roll. (More on Selmarie.)

4729 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-989-5595, cafeselmarie.com

City Mouse

The cornmeal griddlecakes are made in a sheet pan like cornbread, so they arrived in rectangular slabs topped with pork shoulder ragu, poached eggs and hollandaise. (More on City Mouse.)

Ace Hotel, 311 N. Morgan St., 312-764-1908, citymouse.com

Cupitol

A sandwich on a croissant with ham off the bone, Wisconsin cheddar and a fried egg. One bite kept leading to another because the croissant was buttery and flaky. And the mushroom omelet, which was filled with wild mushrooms, Gruyere and spinach. (More on Cupitol.)

812 Grove St., Evanston, 847-868-8078, cupitol.com

Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea

The soft taco had scrambled eggs, black beans, charred tomato salsa, pickled shallots, queso fresco and cilantro. (More on Fairgrounds.)

1620 N. Milwaukee Ave., fairgroundscafe.com

The Growling Rabbit

I had the carnitas sandwich, which was brimming over with slow-roasted pork, chipotle espresso sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and a fried egg. (More on Growling Rabbit.)

5938 N. Broadway, 773-654-1444, thegrowlingrabbit.com

Hendrickx Belgian Bread Crafter

A large slice of the chewy/crusty country bread with butter and jam. (More on Hendrickx.)

100 E. Walton St., 312-649-6717, hendrickxbakery.com

Maison de Castelnau

I started with the savories, a quiche with basil and tomato, and segued to the apricot tart and hot chocolate. (More on Castelnau.)

3352 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., 872-806-2606, maisondecastelnau.com

pHlour Bakery & Cafe

Croque madame with ham, Gruyere, fried egg, Mornay sauce and chives was a winner. I couldn’t resist the grilled cheese with cheddar, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo. (More on pHlour.)

1138 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., 773-293-6135, phlour.com

Pierrot Gourmet

I never had a warm popover filled with sweet potato hash. It was huge, and came lying down and sliced open with the delicious filling of vegetables and chicken spilling out. Plus, the quiche, made with spinach, roasted mushrooms and Boursin cheese. (More on Pierrot Gourmet.)

108 E. Superior St., 312-3337-2888, chicago.peninsula.com

Slightly Toasted

The steak and egg was hanger steak tartare, roasted garlic aioli and a perfect sous vide poached egg on sourdough bread. (More on Slightly Toasted.)

22 N. Clinton St., 312-967-2830, slightlytoastedchicago.com

Smack Dab

The menu said, “World famous egg biscuit sandwiches!” in all capital letters. I chose the one with scrambled egg on the cheesy biscuit with a swipe of mayo and bacon jam. (More on Smack Dab.)

6730 N. Clark St., 847-241-9111, smackdabchicago.com

Somerset

The baked eggs in spicy tomato sauce with feta and merguez sausage, and the avocado toast with sunflower seeds, radishes and pickled carrots. (More on Somerset.)

1112 N. State St., 312-586-2000, viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

Steingold’s of Chicago

On a challah roll, eggs, pastrami and provolone. On a fresh bagel from The Bagel Man, smoked white fish salad. (More on Steingold’s.)

1840 W. Irving Park Road, 773-661-2469, steingoldsdeli.com

Texican

I love breakfast sandwiches. This one with chorizo, egg and perfectly melted cheese on an easy-to-chew ciabatta is one of my new favorites. The rajas quiche has an olive oil crust, which is a little more chewy than the flaky variety but holds up well with the eggs, asadero-style Mexican cheese and roasted poblano peppers. (More on Texican.)

869 N. Larrabee St., 312-877-5441, texican-chicago.com

Ina Pinkney is the former owner of renowned Chicago breakfast spot Ina’s and now eats out for breakfast for her monthly column.

