  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

27-year-old driver shot in the leg on I-95 in Deerfield Beach

July 1, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Wayne K. Roustan
Wayne K. Roustan

A 27-year-old Audi driver was shot in the leg by another driver on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach