27 Valentine's Day restaurant specials to lure you out to dinner in Chicago and suburbs

It’s that time of year again when we feel the pressure to show our significant others how much they mean to us. Skip the teddy bears and whiskey bouquets (yes, that’s a thing) this year, and dine at one of the many restaurants around town that are offering Valentine’s Day specials.

We all know the quickest way to someone’s heart is through the stomach, so skip the potentially disastrous home-cooked meal and go out instead.

All deals are Feb. 14 unless otherwise noted; reservations are recommended. Prices generally do not include tax and tip.

1) There’s no special menu at Angry Pig Tavern, but this cozy neighborhood restaurant doesn’t need one. In addition to complimentary glasses of Champagne and a bottle of wine, you can choose one appetizer, two entrees and dessert from the regular menu. Try grilled oysters with butter and crispy shallots; a 14-ounce rib-eye with horseradish mashed potatoes, caramelized Brussels sprouts, bearnaise sauce, white truffles and skinny onion rings; duck tacos; or scallops with butternut squash risotto, crispy sage, brown butter and Parmesan. $99/couple. 5-10 p.m. 2039 W. North Ave., 773-687-9795, angrypigtavern.com

2) Groove to live Latin jazz, or watch professional dancers while dining on Argentinian cuisine at Artango Steakhouse and Bar. Start with empanadas, ceviche nikkei with ahi tuna, avocado and seaweed salad, ensalada de endivias (endives), mixed greens and brie, or sopa de langosta (lobster bisque). Then choose from quinoa risotto, grilled Muscovy duck breast, grilled salmon, rib-eye with chimichurri, New York strip steak, or filet mignon as your main. Sweeten the date with chocolate mousse cake, cardamom-infused custard or spice cake with yerba mate ice cream. $65/person. 5-11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. 4767 N. Lincoln Ave., 872-208-7441, artangosteakhouse.com

3) Nothing says “I love you” like sharing your food. At Avli Taverna, try it with astakomakaronatha, a traditional Greek lobster spaghetti. Not at that stage in your relationship yet? Order from the regular menu with dishes like Kataifi prawns, shredded filo and boukovo pepper mayo; and vanilla ice cream filled with caramel baklava and garnished with shredded filo. $70/couple for spaghetti. 5-10 p.m., 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave., 773-857-5577, avli.us

4) Take your sweetheart on a culinary trip to coastal Spain and France at Bar Biscay. Try dishes like scallop crudo, monkfish with sunchokes, and filet mignon. $75/person. 5-10 p.m., 1450 W. Chicago Ave., 312-455-8900, barbiscay.com

5) Add some vibes from the City of Love by dining at Bistronomic. The Paris-inspired restaurant will offer a three-course prix fixe menu with diver sea scallops with red beet puree, manila clams, preserved lemon and ginger gastrique; thyme-roasted rack of lamb for two with sweet onion soubise, glazed Brussels sprouts, duck prosciutto and fresh horseradish sauce; and passion fruit meringue tart with Grand Marnier orange reduction. Add a cheese selection for $15. $83/person. 5-10 p.m., 840 N. Wabash Ave., 312-944-8400, bistronomic.net

6) Get glamorous at Blvd for Valentine’s Day. The swanky restaurant will serve a three-course shared menu with dishes like tomato toast with burrata, heirloom cauliflower with lampang sauce and honey yogurt, vegetable risotto with maitake mushrooms, salmon with Parisian gnocchi, and New York strip steak with French onion potato and truffle foie gras butter. $85/person. 5-10 p.m., 817 W. Lake St., 312-526-3116, blvdchicago.com

7) Head to Cafe Robey for a dinner-in-a-hotel experience without staying in a room. You’ll get a glass of sparkling rosé with your four-course dinner, which includes egg fettuccini with black truffle, Parmesan, white wine and herbs; seared filet mignon with celery root puree, wilted spinach, beef ragout and bone marrow butter; and chocolate custard with cake crumbs, chocolate bark, strawberry sauce and mint meringue. $65/person. 5-10 p.m., 1616 N. Milwaukee Ave., 872-315-3084, caferobey.com

8) Indulge in modern Mexican cuisine at Cantina Laredo, which will serve a three-course prix fixe menu all Valentine’s week, with items like mango salad with mint, jicama, red grapes, spicy pepitas, queso fresco and honey vinaigrette, creamy chicken and vegetable soup, crab enchiladas, seared chicken with mole, and filet with chimichurri sauce. And desserts of mixed berries with Don Julio tequila cream, flan and chocolate cake. Add a cocktail pairing for $15. $35/person. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 11-14, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 15-16, 508 N. State St., 312-955-0014, cantinalaredo.com

9) Spice up your date at Chiya Chai Cafe, which will serve a prix fixe dinner with dishes like chile chicken, chile tofu, creamy masala chicken, creamy masala tofu, slow-cooked bone-in goat curry, masala chai and pink kashmiri chai. $35/person. 5-10 p.m., 2770 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-360-7541, chiyachai.com

10) Indulge in Italian-Mediterranean fare at Ella Elli, which will serve a four-course prix fixe menu, with dishes like Skull Island prawns with warm potato salad and salsa verde; ricotta gnocchi with braised beef tongue and cheek, smoked broth and chile oil; grilled tuna with seared hearts of palm, lime mignonette and soy caramel; and vanilla bean and matcha tea cheesecake with pistachio and winter citrus. $95/person. 4:30-11 p.m., 1349 W. Cornelia Ave., 773-935-3552, ellaellichicago.com

11) Get a little bit of surf and turf at III Forks Prime Steakhouse. The Sweetheart Menu for two includes a choice of soup or salad, two 6-ounce filet mignons, two 6-ounce cold water lobster tails, whipped potatoes, sugar snap peas, creamed corn, tomatoes and onions, and chocolate ganache cake with ice cream and chocolate mousse. $170/couple. 5-10 p.m., 180 N. Field Blvd., 312-938-4303, 3forks.com

12) Not really the dress-up type of couple? Head to Fulton Market Kitchen for dinner in an edgy warehouse. The restaurant will serve oyster shooters, fried potato bites, baby arugula and frisee salad, black pepper prawns, lobster tortellini, curried cauliflower, seared tuna, fillet of beef, fennel gratin, chocolate hazelnut cake and blueberry cheesecake. $85/person. 5-11 p.m., 311 N. Sangamon St., 312-733-6900, fultonmarketkitchen.com

13) Bond over a bubbling cauldron of cheese or chocolate at Geja’s Cafe. The Valentine’s Dinner includes a glass of Charles Heidsieck Rosé Champagne, Geja’s Gruyere fondue, salad with Dijon vinaigrette, and an entree fondue of beef tenderloin, lobster tail and jumbo shrimp. Then dip into the Belgian flaming chocolate dessert fondue with coffee, and take home a keepsake. $115/person. 4 p.m. to midnight, 340 W. Armitage Ave., 773-281-9101, gejascafe.com

14) A Valentine’s Day dinner is in the stars at this Lincoln Park spot. Gemini is serving a four-course prix fixe menu with dishes like hamachi crudo, roasted mushroom soup, baby wedge salad, black truffle tagliatelle, seared sea scallops with black truffle gnocchi, braised lamb shank, cherries jubilee and chocolate pot de creme. Add a wine pairing for $35. $74/person. 4:30-10 p.m., 2075 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-525-2522, geminichicago.com

15) Escape the city for a night, and dine at The Heritage in Forest Park. For the first course, choose among roasted oysters with pancetta, cauliflower soup with lobster, or citrus and jicama salad with avocado. Then, indulge in a raclette and potato gratin before picking among veal loin with roasted mushrooms and brown butter sauce, skate wing with Meyer lemon and potato puree, or crispy polenta with roasted vegetables and salsa verde. End with devil’s food cake with whipped cream or membrillo tart with quince paste and almond cream. $75/person. 5-10 p.m., 7403 W. Madison St., Forest Park, 708-435-4937, theheritageforestpark.com

16) A cozy New Orleans-inspired bar and restaurant, Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods will serve a three-course seafood dinner with dishes like crab and avocado salad, blackened chicken thighs, shrimp gnocchi, catfish acadiana, chocolate beignets with champagne anglaise and candied pecans. Add on a wine pairing for $20. $50/person. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. 1415 N. Wood St., 773-360-8320, inamaetavern.com

17) Celebrate love at Lawry’s The Prime Rib where a prix fixe dinner starts with a glass of wine (or Champagne for $15 more), shrimp cocktail to share and Lawry’s famous spinning bowl salad. Then tuck into California-cut roasted prime ribs of beef or salmon, and a choice of creamed corn or creamed spinach. End the night with chocolate-covered strawberries or flourless chocolate cake. $150/couple. 5-9:30 p.m., 100 E. Ontario St., 312-787-5000, lawrysonline.com/lawrys-primerib/chicago

18) Cozy up with that special someone at LH Rooftop, where you can dine on a three-course prix fixe menu with dishes like poached oyster with foie gras custard, osetra caviar and rose caramel; braised veal breast with bone marrow mousse and red beets; and roasted sablefish with soppressata, chestnut and wild lemon. Finish it off with a Valentine’s bouche with chocolate mousse, honey sponge and passion fruit crunch. $65/person. Wednesday to Sunday, 85 E. Upper Wacker Drive, 312-253-2317, londonhousechicago.com

19) Head to Little Beet Table for a veggie-centric and 100 percent gluten-free three-course prix fixe menu. You’ll get to sip on a beet margarita and a Chambord kir royale, while dining on roasted shrimp salad with quinoa, avocado, spiced almond, golden raisin and white balsamic vinaigrette; red wine-braised short rib with butternut squash gnocchi, winter greens and orange gremolata; and chocolate mousse with raspberry and cocoa nibs. $40/person. 11:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., 845 N. State St., 312-549-8600, thelittlebeettable.com

20) Enjoy a romantic four-course menu inspired by Spain’s artists at Mercat a la Planxa. Start with a pink beet soup with creme fraiche, dill sorbet and caviar inspired by Picasso’s Rose Period. Then dig into quail with fig, leek and Brussels sprouts inspired by Salvador Dali. You can choose what kind of paella you want for your third course, as an homage to Diego Velasquez. And end your night with a light passion fruit cheese cake. $145/couple. 4-11 p.m., Thursday to Sunday. 638 S. Michigan Ave., 312-765-0524, mercatchicago.com

21) Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will have live entertainment to accompany your three-course meal. Start with a lobster bisque, French onion soup, wedge salad, Caesar salad, or kale salad with jalapeno-mint vinaigrette. Then move on to a main, like the 8-ounce filet Perry, 14-ounce prime New York strip, 14-ounce prime rib-eye, pork chop, grilled salmon with lemon dill butter, or spaghetti squash primavera. Finish with a dessert such as white chocolate cheesecake. $59.95/person at 5:30 p.m. and earlier; $74.95/person at 5:45 p.m. and later. 5 Oakbrook Center, 630-571-1808, perryssteakhouse.com

22) Enjoy a romantic three-course dinner at The Promontory. Start with an amuse-bouche of French Kiss oysters with pickled fresno chiles, blood orange granita and Thai basil. Then tuck into a Maine lobster with handkerchief pasta, black trumpet mushrooms, salsify and beurre meuniere before the second course of char sui duck breast with garlic rice, napa cabbage, black garlic and Chinese hot mustard. Top it off with a chocolate caramel tart. $65/person. 5-11 p.m., 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West, 312-801-2100, promontorychicago.com

23) Let The Publican show you some of the restaurant’s favorites via its What We Love Valentine’s Day menu. This is a multicourse tasting menu with dishes like Lady Edison country ham with pepper jam, goat butter and peasant bread; Mount Lassen trout with maitake mushrooms, black currants and amaro (a bitter Italian liqueur); and duck confit with cannellini beans, boudin blanc, baby romaine and salsa verde. $65/person. 3:30-10 p.m., 837 W. Fulton Market, 312-733-9555, thepublicanrestaurant.com

24) Catch some skyline views while you’re served a four-course prix fixe dinner at The Signature Room. Start with the raw bar for two, braised short ribs or a roasted vegetable platter before following your appetizer with a lobster bisque or roasted beet salad. Entrees include pan-seared sea bass, seared scallops, half roasted chicken, grilled fillet or beef, roasted rack of lamb or ricotta gnocchi. Dessert will be selected by the chef. You and your date will also have a glass of Signature Room sparkling wine or sparkling grape juice. $125/person. 5-10 p.m., 875 N. Michigan Ave., 312-280-0465, signatureroom.com

25) Taureaux Tavern will serve a five-course menu with dishes like gravlax, bay scallops, roulade of chicken breast, aged lamb loin and sausage, coconut mousse and dark chocolate panna cotta. $55/person. 6:30-10 p.m., 155 W. Van Buren St., 312-624-8778, taureauxtavern.com

26) Your four-course prix-fixe dinner at Travelle at The Langham starts with a Champagne toast and kampachi crudo with heart of palm, passion fruit and blood orange. Then enjoy Champagne again in the risotto with Nantucket bay scallops and caviar and the pomegranate-glazed lamb loin with panisse (fried chickpea flour cake), artichoke, pine nut and endive. End your evening with the chocolate cherry tartufo with mascarpone and cherry ice cream, port cherry gelee and grand cru chocolate sauce with chocolate truffles and chocolate-covered strawberries. $95/person. 5-10 p.m., 330 N. Wabash Ave., 312-923-7705, travellechicago.com

27) White Castle is hosting its annual Valentine’s Day dinner at select locations — more than 30,000 people participated last year — and is now also offering it for delivery. Complete with hostess seating, tableside service and festive decorations, the dinner includes The Original Slider, the Impossible Slider and other favorites. If going out isn’t your thing, order a Love Castle Crave Case, with items to be announced in February. Make a reservation on OpenTable or by calling the nearest regional office. Multiple locations. 2140 S. Wabash Ave., 312-949-0717, bit.ly/2UcIgSx

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

MORE COVERAGE

Changing color of Empress Gin is a happy accident; the intriguing flavors are by design »

What's the best hot chocolate mix? We tried 10 to find out »

How to make fried rice that will make you forget it's leftovers »