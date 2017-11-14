  1. Home
27 savory gratins, perfect for weeknights and Thanksgiving planning

From www.latimes.com by Noelle Carter
One of the oldest dishes in the comfort food playbook, the gratin is a celebration of lush creaminess and crisp crust that is often based on the simplest of ingredients. And it’s a perfect go-to dish, whether you’re planning for a simple weeknight, potluck or holiday meal. Here are 27 of our favorite recipes.

noelle.carter@latimes.com

@noellecarter

