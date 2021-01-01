Ulysses Muñoz
A 26-year-old woman is Baltimore’s first homicide victim of 2021

January 1, 2021 | 9:36am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Mary Carole McCauley
Ulysses Muñoz

The woman was found stabbed around 4:15 a.m. Friday morning in West Baltimore, police said.