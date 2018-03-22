25 Years of Flavorholics: Wing Zone Celebrates Anniversary with Deals to Say “Thank You” to Fans

Fast Casual Restaurant Announces Week-Long Anniversary Celebration with Specials at All U.S. Locations

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) When Wing Zone founders Matt Friedman and Adam Scott first concocted the idea to whip up wings in their fraternity house at the University of Florida, they couldn’t imagine that one day they would be celebrating the 25th anniversary of a company spanning 19 states in the U.S. and with a presence in eight countries across the globe.

“At the time, we both knew how popular wings were in Gainesville and we also had access to a kitchen – so that entrepreneurial spark led us to creating what would later become Wing Zone,” said Friedman. “It’s remarkable to think that the brand has grown older than we ourselves were when we first set out on this journey. We’re excited to celebrate our success with all of the Flavorholics that have helped us reach this milestone.”

The company is proud to announce a week-long celebration of its 25th anniversary which will take place from March 26 to March 29. On the first two days, Monday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 27, all Wing Zone locations will offer baskets for $4. Those baskets can include six boneless wings or a ¼ pound burger or four chicken tenders with any regular side. On the next two days, Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29, all Wing Zone locations will offer 25 boneless wings for $10.99.

Today, there are more than 80 Wing Zone locations across the globe and Friedman and Scott have since been honored by being inducted into the Buffalo Wing Hall of Fame. The two friends and fraternity brothers began operations in 1991, and after initially being shut down by University of Florida authorities, the two pulled together funding to open the first official Wing Zone location in Gainesville in 1993.

In 2017, the co-founders introduced the first global brand refresh to further the mission of creating a fun, relatable dining atmosphere offering guests the best chicken wings in the universe. The refresh focused on Bigger Tenders, Better Boneless, Jumbo Wings, a modernized menu, stronger alignment between domestic and international locations, and an updated guest promise.

“Adam and I are still as driven as when we first started tossing wings in the frat house and as we head into our next 25 years, it’s important that we continue to find ways to give our guests the very best product at an incredible value. That’s the driving force behind our week-long anniversary celebration,” said Friedman. “We hope that our Flavorholics in the communities that we serve across the country share in the fun and we promise to keep giving them reasons to come back as we march into the next 25.”

To find the closest Wing Zone, visit https://www.wingzone.com/locations/. More information can be found by visiting Wing Zone on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Wing Zone was founded in 1991 at the University of Florida by Matt Friedman and Adam Scott, who dubbed themselves Flavorholics because of their love of great wings and amazing flavors. The Wing Zone franchise was born in their fraternity house kitchen, and the concept quickly flourished through delivery to their fellow college students. After opening several more Wing Zone locations in college markets across the country, Scott and Friedman began offering franchises in 2000. Wing Zone now has nearly 100 locations open across the U.S. and a strong international presence, including Panama, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Malabo, Singapore and Guatemala. For more information about Wing Zone visit www.wingzone.com.

Contact:

Brian Jaeger

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

Brian@nolimitagency.com