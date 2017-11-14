25 ways to cook a turkey

When it comes to cooking your Thanksgiving turkey, there are so many options. Gone are the days when it was either roast the bird or go out for dinner. Over the years, talented cooks have experimented and used their imaginations to come up with a host of approaches to putting a beautiful bird on the holiday table. You could take the time-saving approach if you want to, or you could go to a little extra trouble and offer your guests something really special.

You could go bold this year and roast your turkey with a rub of garlic, chili powder, cumin, crushed red pepper, and ground coriander. You could brighten the bird with a citrus rub based on lemon and orange zest. You can dress up your turkey by wrapping it in bacon or add a kick by cooking it with beer.

If you're not having loads of people over for Thanksgiving, we even have recipes suitable for smaller crowds. Instead of making the whole turkey, you could make braised turkey legs or stuffed turkey breast. Read on for 25 ways to cook your turkey this Thanksgiving.

Milagros Cruz contributed to this roundup.