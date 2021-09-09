With 24 New Deals in Six Months, Teriyaki Madness Is Expanding at Record Pace

The Seattle-style teriyaki concept also boasts a whopping 15.6% revenue jump over Q1.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Teriyaki Madness , the Denver-based purveyor of Seattle-style teriyaki bowls, is having one hell of a 2021.

It signed 51 new franchise deals so far in 2021, grew revenue 15.6% from Q1 to Q2 and Same Store Sales (SSS) 14.38% over the same period.

And just to cap it all off, the brand planted its teriyaki-shaped flag in Canada with two back to back openings — Lethbridge, Alberta is now the proud home to the first shop in the Great White North, followed in quick succession by the shop in Regina, Saskatchewan.

“We knew that we had a lot of momentum going into this year as well as a lot of pent-up demand from franchisees,” said Michael Haith, TMAD’s CEO. “But it really feels like we’re running on all cylinders in terms of sensational revenue, sales and franchise development. We couldn’t be prouder of all the hard work our franchisees have put in to make this happen.”

Teriyaki Madness, which specializes in a focused menu of high-quality, craveable teriyaki bowls, won raves and legions of fans for its fresh ingredients, healthy approach to quick-serve and the energetic shop atmosphere created by its fun-loving staff.

In Q2, the brand signed 24 new deals, including 3 deals with existing franchisees. To put that number in perspective, in 2020 the brand signed 34 new deals total, itself an achievement because COVID-19 created a tough environment for restaurants. While other brands shrank, Teriyaki Madness just kept growing.

By the end of this year, Teriyaki Madness will have added another 45–50 open shops throughout North America and another 50 new franchisees to its system. 2022 is already shaping up to add another 50%-plus growth to a rapidly expanding success story.

And while the brand already had two locations in Mexico, TMAD also opened two locations in Canada, a proud achievement for its franchise.

“I feel privileged to bring the Teriyaki torch to Canada,” said Kunal Thakur, who opened his shop in July. “This location represents a milestone for the brand, and I cannot wait to open other locations here as well.”

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years, and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 100 shops open, with international franchising opportunities for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

