If you thought walking into a bakery with smell of buttery croissants baking in the oven was drool-worthy, we just upped the ante by taking the crown jewel of Viennoiserie and adding sweet and savory fillings. The final result tastes a whole lot like a juiced-up Toaster Strudel. This croissant makeover isn't about baking the most beautiful crescent-shaped pastry, but it is about creating something mouthwateringly delicious that can be tailored to suit anyone's taste.

We already know that Nutella can improve just about any food, but for a sweet treat have you ever considered the majesty of wrapping flaky croissant dough around an already delectable peanut butter cup? If sweets aren't your thing, try our hybrid croissant-spanakopita (trendy Cronut-like name TBA) or make a Frenchie version of pigs in a blanket.

Breathing an extra day of shelf life into the otherwise quick-to-stale pastry isn't a new concept. French patisseries sell the day-old croissants filled with almond cream known as croissants aux amandes. However, you may start to feel the phantom eye rolls from ghost French pastry masters past when you reach for the hot dogs or chicken parm - a small price to pay for the perfect handheld savory snack.

If you have the time, make your own leavened croissant dough from scratch using this recipe for butter croissants, or save time by using canned crescent roll dough instead. Remember to follow the basic instructions for your croissants, including allowing your dough to proof before baking, these times and temperatures are guidelines, so be sure to check your pastries to make sure they don't burn. Shortcuts or not, check out these 24 foods you can stuff inside a croissant - you won't regret it.

Angela Carlos contributed to this story.

