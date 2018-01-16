23 restaurants to participate in South Side Bethlehem Restaurant Week

South Bethlehem has welcomed a half dozen restaurants in recent months and the perfect time to sink your teeth into the new tasty options — from gyros at Greek Meat Guy to chicken and waffles at Hot Plate Soul Kitchen — starts this weekend.

At SouthSide Arts District’s Winter Restaurant Week, Sunday through Jan. 27, you can take your taste buds on a culinary adventure with fixed-price menus at more than 20 restaurants — from new finds such as breakfast and lunch spot Roasted and soccer-themed Colombian restaurant Golazo House to familiar favorites such as Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Pub and Malaysian restaurant Jenny’s Kuali.

Fans of tacos and other Mexican cuisine should head to General Zapata and La Lupita while fans of pizza and other Italian fare can bring their appetites to Sal’s Brick Oven Pizza and Sotto Santi Pizzeria Pub and Italian Restaurant.

Seafood selections will be plentiful at Emeril’s Fish House, offering clam fettucini and pecan-crusted halibut as entrée choices on its $35 three-course dinner menu; and The Broadway Social, offering garlic seafood linguini ($26) and pan-seared ahi tuna ($22) as entrée choices.

If you’re a meat lover, you might want to try a “Put Some South In Your Mouth Burger” (fried green tomato, pimento cheese, Thousand Island dressing, lettuce and onion) as part of a $25 three-course dinner at Social Still or Buffalo chicken mac and cheese as part of a $15 three-course meal at Café the Lodge.

For the vegetarians, Playa Bowls will offer a “SouthSide Bowl” (acai base topped with granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter and cacao nibs) for $8 and Middle Eastern restaurant Olive Branch will offer vegetarian grape leaves, a veggie kabob and falafel platter as entrée choices on its $25 three-course dinner menu.

In addition to Emeril’s Fish House, other Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem dining destinations Buddy V’s Ristorante, Burgers and More by Emeril and Emeril’s Chop House also will present restaurant week menus.

Other event participants include The Bookstore Speakeasy, Lit Roastery and Bakeshop, Tally Ho and U & Tea. For full menus, see facebook.com/southsideartsdistrict.

