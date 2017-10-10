The 22nd Annual Harvest in the Square Food Festival Comes to New York’s Union Square

Since 1995, the north end of Union Square has annually celebrated the bounty of restaurants in the neighborhood, as well as the region’s great wine producers, with its Harvest in the Square, a walk-around tasting and fundraiser for the Union Square Partnership. The 22nd annual event recently once again graced the square, and hundreds of supporters flocked to the big tent to sample offerings from 46 local restaurants and nearly 20 beverage producers.
Proceeds from ticket sales went towards the partnership, which in turn supports a wide range of initiatives including landscaping, seating area installation, and free community programs. Not only is it a very worthy cause, the event itself was also pretty spectacular. Each restaurant and drink producer (primarily wineries) had its own table and cooking station, and handed out small servings of a signature dish to guests. There was also a seating area just outside of the tent, and the event overall had a relaxed and upscale vibe.
As in previous years, the event lived up to all expectations, and it also helped to raise plenty of much-needed funding for the Union Square Partnership. We’re already looking forward to next year’s event!
