22 restaurants serving Christmas meals, from roasts to gingerbread to Feast of the Seven Fishes

The idea of making Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner is a nice one. But in practice, it can create more stress than you really need. You already have your hands full with gifts, activities and coordinating with people who can’t seem to remember where they’re supposed to be and when. Make a reservation at one of these 22 restaurants and let them take care of the actual dinner part.

The Albert has Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners covered. Indulge in starters like a sweet potato salad with goat gouda, baby kale and blackberries, or a celery root soup. Then move on to mains like a whole roasted chicken with truffle stuffing gravy, pomme puree, roasted Brussels sprouts with Nueske’s bacon, and bread with cultured butter. End the meal with a holiday pie or sorbet. $85/person, additional $45 for wine pairing. 2-9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Day, 228 E. Ontario St., 312-471-3883, thealbertchicago.com

Cozy up at Ann Sather’s for Christmas Day dinner, with entrees like baked ham, prime rib, salmon with mustard dill sauce, and mashed potatoes. Or try a Swedish sampler with duck breast, lingonberry glaze, meatball, potato sausage, spaetzle, sauerkraut and brown beans. Choose pumpkin pie or apple pie with whipped cream for dessert. $21.95/adults, $12.95/children 12 and younger. 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Christmas Day, 909 W. Belmont Ave., 773-348-2378, annsather.com

Bar Roma is serving Christmas Eve dinner specials in addition to its normal dinner menu. Try dishes like Tuscan white bean soup, chicory salad with orange vinaigrette, hand-rolled spinach cacio e pepe-style ravioli, pan-seared skate wing with crispy potatoes, and toasted panettone with butter creme brulee. 5-9 p.m. Christmas Eve, 5101 N. Clark St., 773-942-7572, barromachicago.com

Whether you’re looking for brunch or dinner, Bistronomic has you covered Christmas Eve. For brunch, tuck into a short stack of pancakes with caramelized bananas, or quiche Lorraine with bacon, cheese and arugula salad. For dinner, try the sweet potato gnocchi with Maine lobster, baby broccoli, star anise and tarragon lobster emulsion, or the prime beef short ribs with butternut squash puree and aigre doux sauce (a sweet and sour sauce). Brunch: $25/person or $35/person with the addition of bottomless mimosas for brunch, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dinner: $70/person. 5-10 p.m., both on Christmas Eve, 840 N. Wabash Ave., 312-955-8400, bistronomic.net

Gather the family at Cafe Robey for brunch or dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Featured dishes include roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, apple-parsnip stuffing, cranberry jam, biscuits and gingerbread cake with ice cream. $35/person. Brunch: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; dinner: 4-10 p.m., both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 1616 N. Milwaukee Ave., 872-315-3084, caferobey.com

Head to the Cherry Circle Room for a prix fixe dinner on Christmas Eve with family-style entrees and sides like bouillabaisse with mussels, shrimp and rouille, broiled walleye pike with vermouth beurre blanc, soup or salad, and dessert. The restaurant will also have a prix fixe Christmas Day dinner with short rib bourguignon, sides, candies and cookies. $125/person, 5-9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve; $125/person, 4-9:30 p.m. Christmas Day, 12 S. Michigan Ave., 312-792-3515, lsdatcaa.com/cherry-circle-room

Enjoy a festive meal on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at City Mouse. Dishes include baked brie with walnuts, caramelized onion, honey, herbs and bread, roasted duck breast with caramelized squash, farro and wilted greens, and a caramel cake with kumquat jam and vanilla bean ice cream. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. Christmas Eve; noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. 311 N. Morgan St., 312-764-1908, citymousechicago.com

Cochon Volant Brasserie is serving brunch and dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Try French-inspired dishes like salmon Benedict, blueberry quinoa pancakes, brioche breakfast sandwich, croque madame egg rolls, truffle pasta and prime petite filet. 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 100 W. Monroe St., 312-754-6560, cochonvolantchicago.com

Bring the whole family for a Christmas Eve brunch at Commonwealth, which will have a $3 build-your-own mimosa bar and a $6 bloody mary bar, as well as dishes like gingerbread French toast ($12) made with brioche dipped in sweet ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg batter before being fried and topped with a whipped cream Christmas tree. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, 2000 W. Roscoe St., 773-697-7965, commonwealthchicago.com

The Florentine is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so you can enjoy Italian fare for the holidays. Order dishes like octopus carpaccio with Calabrian chiles, capers, pine nuts, basil, saffron aioli and lemon, or the prime rib, which is a Painted Hills rib-eye with Yukon Gold potato puree, roasted Brussels sprouts, truffled jus and horseradish cream. Finish off with a panettone bread pudding served with vanilla gelato. 2-8 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 151 W. Adams St., 312-660-8866, the-florentines.net

After checking out the lights at Millennium Park, tuck into a three-course dinner just up Michigan Avenue at Free Rein. Begin with starters like ocean trout tartare, roasted beet salad or foie gras torchon, before moving on to entrees like ricotta cavatelli, striped bass or braised short rib. Don’t forget dessert, such as an eggnog pot de creme or buche de noel. Or if your family enjoys brunch more than dinner, go Christmas Day for dishes like scrambled eggs, bacon and scones, plus a ham carving station with cranberry chutney and bourbon mustard glaze. Dinner: $65/person, 4-6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Brunch: $75/adult, $35/children, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Day, 224 N. Michigan Ave., 312-334-6700, stjanehotel.com/dining

Enjoy dishes inspired by the Feast of the Seven Fishes at Il Porcellino. Indulge in an Alaskan king crab ravioli or a lobster fra diavolo, a spicy tomato-based sauce, or choose items from the restaurant’s regular dinner menu. 4-10 p.m. Christmas Eve, 59 W. Hubbard St., 312-595-0800, ilporcellinochicago.com

Take in views of the Chicago River during Christmas Eve dinner at The Kitchen, which will serve a seasonal dinner menu with dishes like shawarma braised lamb shank with creamy celery root and green olive gremolata, and stout gingerbread cake with poached apples and creme fraiche ice cream. Noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve, 316 N. Clark St., 312-836-1300, thekitchenbistros.com

Enjoy a French dinner for Christmas Day at Margeaux Brasserie. The restaurant will offer a prix fixe dinner with items like seared Hudson Valley foie gras with savory bread pudding, whey caramel and poached turnip, roasted Peking duck breast with smoked sunchoke, pancetta and huckleberry, and buche de noel made with Valrhona chocolate, toasted hazelnut and praline mousse. $85/person. 4-9 p.m. Christmas Day, 11 E. Walton St., 312-625-1324, michaelmina.net/restaurants/chicago/margeaux-brasserie

Osteria Via Stato will celebrate the Feast of Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve with a multicourse holiday meal with dishes like Rhode Island calamari with hot cherry peppers, lobster and shrimp risotto, crispy potatoes and ricotta cheesecake with huckleberries. 4-9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, 620 N. State St., 312-642-8450, osteriaviastato.com

Indulge in Prime & Provisions’ meat program on Christmas Eve by starting with the thick-cut bacon and fried chicken before moving on to the 10-ounce filet with shaved truffles. Or try the oven-roasted black bass with artichoke hearts. Finish off with a holiday-inspired dessert, like peppermint chocolate roulade with eggnog gelato and vanilla bean anglaise. 5-10 p.m. Christmas Eve, 222. N. LaSalle St., 312-726-7777, primeandprovisions.com

Meet in the suburbs for Christmas Eve dinner at Restaurant Michael, which will serve entrees like fillet of Dover sole, lobster galantine, brown butter Brussels sprouts leaves, saffron potatoes and lobster fondue. First-course options include house-cured and smoked salmon with warm potato galette and lemon grass creme fraiche, while dessert includes candy cane, banana rum or gingerbread souffles. $75/person, 4-8:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, 64 Green Bay Road, 847-441-3100, restaurantmichael.com

Enjoy an Asian-inspired dinner at Roka Akor, which is cooking up dishes like white miso soup with wakame (seaweed) and white mushrooms, sashimi, and cutlets with Korean spices for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Skokie. Roka Akor in Oak Brook and River North are only serving Christmas Eve dinner, with items like wagyu beef and kimchi dumplings, and hamachi serrano maki. $75/person, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; 4-9 p.m. Christmas Day, 4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center, Skokie, 847-881-3577. $78/person, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve, 166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, 630-634-7652. $78/person, 5-11 p.m. Christmas Eve, 456 N. Clark St., Chicago, 312-579-0834, rokaakor.com

Crustaceans and seafood are the focus of RPM Italian’s celebration of the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Crack open a whole roasted lobster, or dig into Alaskan king crab risotto or Santa Barbara uni spaghetti with white truffle. You can also add a wine pairing because why not, it’s the holidays. $85/person, noon to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, 52 W. Illinois St., 312-222-1888, rpmrestaurants.com

Siena Tavern is serving up holiday specials for Christmas Eve. Try the Dover sole involtini, made with marinated crab, herb polenta and tomato almond pesto green beans. Or if you’re in a landlubbing mood, try the 6-ounce filet mignon with smashed sunchokes, cauliflower puree and porcini demi-glace. And don’t miss out on the panettone bread pudding with peppermint bark gelato and Frangelico anglaise for dessert. 5-10 p.m. Christmas Eve, 51 W. Kenzie St., 312-595-1322, sienatavern.com

Indulge in some surf ’n’ turf for Christmas Eve dinner at Steak 48. Order the Alaskan king crab and rock shrimp mac and cheese with au gratin potatoes or the Mishima wagyu tomahawk steak before finishing off with warm vanilla caramel cake. 5-10 p.m. Christmas Eve, 615 N. Wabash Ave., 312-266-4848, steak48.com

Head to ZED451 for Christmas Eve dinner, where everyone can eat what they like. The churrascaria has soups, cheese, charcuterie and salads to start, before you indulge in table-side buttermilk-marinated bottom sirloin, grilled chicken thighs with apple butter glaze, leg of lamb marinated in rosemary, mint and olive oil, and fried plantains with an aji amarillo chile sauce. $53.90/person, 5-8:45 p.m. Christmas Eve, 739 N. Clark St., 312-266-6691, zed451.com

