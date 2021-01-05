22 Publix pharmacies north and west of Orlando to begin offering COVID-19 shots

January 5, 2021 | 4:53pmFrom www.sun-sentinel.com
Carline Jean / South Florida Sun Sentinel
Gov. Ron DeSantis said 22 Publix pharmacies in Hernando, Citrus and Marion counties will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines. The announcement in Ocala on Tuesday comes as DeSantis and his administration were getting increased criticism for the rollout of the vaccine, which has included swamped websites, long lines of cars, and controversial first-come, first-served policies in counties including Lake and Lee.