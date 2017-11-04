21st annual food drive is collecting donations for the holidays

Bud's Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, along with two local radio stations, 106.9 The Fox and FM 99 WNOR, hosts the 21st Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive later this month to benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The yearly event collects donations at various locations across the Peninsula and Southside from Nov. 17-19. Hampton Roads residents can donate food items including turkeys, hams, canned vegetables and fruits, pasta sauce, fruit juice, cereal, pasta, oatmeal, rice, crackers, soups, boxed meals, peanut butter and tuna.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank spokeswoman Donna Tyge said the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive helps the food bank meet the needs of families and individuals in the community during the holiday season. She added that the food bank sees an increased need for food during this time of year, but also notices an increased willingness from community members to donate.

“Coming out to donate at this food drive will make a huge impact for those who struggle with hunger,” Tyge said. “It gives them a brighter holiday.”

The food bank will bring out their vehicles and volunteers to each event, including the two on the Peninsula. The volunteers will collect and sort the food donations at Coliseum Marketplace in Hampton and a Farm Fresh in Williamsburg along John Tyler Highway.

“This is our way of getting as much food as we can to get through the holiday season,” she said. “It’s a great time for families, organizations and corporations to give back to their community.”

Donations will be collected:

Coliseum Marketplace in Coliseum Central in Hampton, Nov. 17-19 in the parking lot near the new Gabe’s.

Farm Fresh at 4511 John Tyler Highway in Williamsburg, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank at 757-596-7188.

York County Wine Expo

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula hosts the York County Wine Expo 1-3 p.m. Nov. 11 at Riverwalk Restaurant, 323 Water St., Yorktown. The night features 48 wines, an oyster bar, desserts and an array of hors d'eouvres. Tickets are $45. A VIP ticket for $55 gets you in at noon. More info: bagclub.com or 757-223-7204.

VLM Oyster Roast

Enjoy food and drinks from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 11 during the Virginia Living Museum Oyster Roast, located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. The event includes live music by Louis Vangieri, Phil Poteat and Colonial DJs. All proceeds benefit the museum’s educational programs and animal care. Rain or shine. Tickets are $60. Ages 21 and older. More info: thevlm.org or 757-595-1900.

Watermen’s Museum Cook Off

The Watermen’s Museum is hosting its 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Chili preparation begins at 8 a.m. Tickets are $7.50 in advance and $10 at the gate. All the proceeds go toward museum programs and the care of historic facilities. To enter, call 757-887-2641 or email admin@watermens.org.

Feeding 5,000

Andrew Shannon hosts the annual Feeding 5,000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the United House of Prayer For All People, 1811 Ivy Ave. in Newport News. The event includes live entertainment and food. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 757-877-0792.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134.