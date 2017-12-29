21 New Year's Day brunches to start your year off right

Making breakfast after one of the year’s biggest nights of revelry is the last thing anyone wants to do, so kick off 2018 with a low-key brunch.

These restaurants offer a come-as-you-are pajama brunch on New Year’s Day, and while most require a reservation unless otherwise noted, you can literally just roll out of bed.

Three words: Waffle breakfast nachos. Rack House is inviting people to show up in their pajamas and load up some “nachos” with bacon, scrambled eggs, scallions and melted cheese. For those looking for something sweet, the eatery will also serve cinnamon roll pancakes, plus the full menu will and $4 mimosas and bloody marys. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 222 E. Algonquin Rd., Arlington Heights, 847-640-7225, rackhousetavern.com

The Kennison will be channeling fast food joints with a menu of muffin sandwiches, French toast sticks, griddle sandwiches, yogurt parfaits and apple turnovers. Don’t forget to order a side of hash browns, pancakes or bacon. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1800 N. Lincoln Ave., 312-981-7070, thekennison.com

Somerset is offering a black truffle and Gruyere omelet, short rib hash with crispy potatoes, black truffle aioli and shaved black truffles, and a ham, cheese and black truffle croissant. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 1112 N. State St., 312-586-2150, somersetchicago.com

West Loop’s Regards to Edith will serve breakfast staples and brunch cocktails, including a $6 bloody mary. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., all weekend. 326 N. Morgan St., 312-763-6564, regardstoedith.com

Head to Baptiste & Bottle in the Conrad hotel for the giant cinnamon roll skillet ($12), among other specials. Breakfast is from 6:30-10:30 a.m.; brunch is 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 101 E. Erie St., 312-667-6793, baptistandbottle.com

Bar Cargo is launching its brunch service with a New Year’s Day Nutella pizza, made with their 96-hour crust, Nutella and fresh berries. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 605 N. Wells, 312-929-0065, barcargo.com

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap is hosting a New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch with a build-your-own bloody mary bar, where you can top your drink with smoked bacon, cocktail shrimp and more. Your first drink is $10, and each subsequent drink is $5. Brunch items include breakfast fries and burgers, among other items. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 41 E. Superior St., 312-266-0400, jakemelnicks.com

Sip egg nog cocktails and nibble on gingerbread pancakes, peppermint-crusted lamb chops and duck confit skillet at Chez Moi. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2100 N. Halsted St., 773-871-2100, chezmoichicago.com

Can’t be bothered to wear clothes better than footed pajamas, fluffy robes and bunny slippers? No problem. Mindy’s Hot Chocolate invites you to feast on cinnamon brioche French toast, Mexican hot chocolate streusel, brisket scramble or a burger. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1747 N. Damen Ave., 773-489-1747, hotchocolatechicago.com

Cambria is hosting a New Year’s Day brunch with bottomless mimosas, a bloody mary bar, prime rib, omelets and a build-your-own waffle station. $39.99/person from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 32 W. Randolph St., 312-763-3822, cambriachicagoloop.com

Filini Bar & Restaurant is hosting a boozy brunch with biscuits and gravy, French toast, bloody marys, bellinis or michelada cocktails. For an additional cost, an oxygen bar will be on hand to help fight your hangover. $65/person. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 221 N. Columbus Dr., 312-477-0234, filinichicago.com

Snag drink specials or mix up your own beverages at Commonwealth Tavern. Brunch will include schnitzel made with herb aioli, smoked potatoes, pickled red onion and a fried egg, and a breakfast sandwich made with maple pork jowls, egg, American cheese, and an English muffin. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. At 2000 W. Roscoe St., 773-697-7965, commonwealthchicago.com

Multiple locations of Beatrix are hosting a boozy brunch with specials like a spicy bloody mary, green chili enchiladas, Belgian waffles and brown sugar bacon. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fulton Market, River North and Streeterville locations, 312-284-1377, beatrixrestaurants.com

Bub City is serving dishes like fried chicken and waffles, and beef brisket benedict. Guests can build their own bloody mary while listening to live country music. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 435 N. Clark St. or 5441 Park Pl., 312-610-4200, bub-city.com

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! will host a pajama brunch with bloody marys and tapas. Those who show up in sleepwear will receive a gift certificate equal to the price of their meal to use on a future visit. Brunch is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., open until 10 p.m. At 2024 N. Halsted St., 773-935-5000, cafebabareeba.com

Hub 51 is serving up an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet with buttermilk pancakes, short rib eggs benedict, pulled chicken nachos and sushi. For an additional $8, make your own bloody mary or mimosa. $36/adult, $15/children 12 and under. 51 W. Hubbard St., 312-828-0051, hub51chicago.com

Reel Club is serving a seafood brunch buffet with seafood, salad, sushi rolls, smoked fish, carved prime rib, omelet and desserts. Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., open until 8 p.m. 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, 630-368-9400

R. J. Grunts is serving an all-you-can-eat brunch with pecan bread pudding french toast, mini Belgian waffles, thick-cut bacon, scrambled eggs, yogurt and granola. $15.95/person. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2056 Lincoln Park West, 773-929-5363, rjgruntschicago.com

Shaw’s Crab House is serving brunch at both Chicago and Schaumburg locations. Expect omelets, Belgian waffles, and a cold seafood spread, and Chicago patrons will receive a $25 gift certificate to use for lunch in 2018. Schaumburg patrons who wear their pajamas will receive a $25 certificate for their next visit. In Chicago, brunch is $59/adults, $10/children 7 to 12, free/children under 6. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In Schaumburg, brunch is $45/adults, $10/children 7 to 12, free/children under 6. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. shawscrabhouse.com

Stella Barra Pizzeria is hosting a pajama brunch, and those who wear sleepwear will receive a certificate the same price as their meal. The brunch buffet includes egg enchiladas, cinnamon roll bread pudding, short rib hash as well as $5 bloody marys, mimosas and bellinis. Brunch is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., open until 10 p.m. 1954 N. Halsted St., 773-634-4101, stellabarra.com

Summer House Santa Monica will be serving egg white omelets and caramelized french toast at their brunch. They will also have sandwiches, salads and tacos. Brunch is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., open until 10 p.m. 1954 N. Halsted St., 773-634-4100, summerhousesm.com

Gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter: @gracewong630

9 resolutions to take you deeper into wine in 2018 »

13 New Year's Eve parties for $100 or less in Chicago »