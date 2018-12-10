21 best breakfast dishes in Chicago in 2018 — Breakfast Queen Ina Pinkney reports

I like writing my year-end wrap-up because it gives me the opportunity to revisit the places I wrote about and find the taste memories that linger.

There are some places, sadly, that either stopped breakfast service because the traffic just wasn’t there, or closed for the same reason. My heart aches for dreams that die.

I wrote about 33 places this year that are worth your time and money, but had to visit 51 to find those 33. After all my years of cooking and serving breakfast, having a bad meal is still so disappointing.

Ask dinner chefs about cooking breakfast, and they will tell you they’d rather work the dinner shift. It’s difficult to make perfect eggs, delicate pancakes and creative dishes that don’t overwhelm the palate at the first meal of the day.

Breakfast is a tough meal, but when it’s good, it’s really really good! Here’s a listing of the dishes that I’d gladly eat over and over.

Alma

The short rib hash with mushrooms, onions, scallions and sour cream on roasted potatoes. Hotel Zachary, 3630 N. Clark St., 773-302-2300, hotelzachary.com. See the story here.

Baker Miller

Grits with elotes (Mexican-style grilled corn), tomatoes, salsa verde, chipotle aioli and Tajin (a blend of lime, mild chile peppers and sea salt), topped with a soft egg. 4655 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-654-3610, bakermillerchicago.com. See the story here.

The Biscuit Man

The rice bowl with cauliflower, sweet potato, peas and just enough curry. The fried chicken biscuit sandwich with dill pickles. Long Room, 1612 W. Irving Park Road, 773-665-8210, biscuitmanchicago.com. See the story here.

Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club

The pajun pancake is a scallion flat cake with two eggs, pork belly and sauteed Brussels sprouts, accompanied by potatoes and toast. 3348 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., 872-208-7079, brynmawrbreakfastclub.net. See the story here.

Ca Phe Da

The banh mi sandwiches, like all of chef and co-owner Thai Dang’s food, is tasty and balanced. I had the one with the chicken, pork and meat. 1800 1/2 S. Carpenter St., 312-702-1303, haisous.com. See the story here.

Cellar Door Provisions

The quiche of the day was smoked onion and scallions steeped in the cream and eggs along with fresh herbs; it was light as air in a buttery, flaky crust. 3025 W. Diversey Ave., 773-697-8337, cellardoorprovisions.com. See the story here.

Coffee Joint

The burrata and basil sandwich on good toasted bread. 2059 W. Irving Park Road, 773-629-1725, coffeejoint.com. See the story here.

The Gundis Kurdish Kitchen

The Kurdish breakfast for two is a sight to behold: warm house-made wheat loaves; a cheese plate with three selections, plus three house-made jams, sweet butter, honey, sesame butter, and black and green spiced olives; tomatoes and cucumbers; fries; crispy warm cheese rolls; scrambled eggs with tomatoes; bell peppers; onions; and added protein, such as lamb, beef or my choice, soujouk, a beef sausage — plus lots of Kurdish tea. 2909 N. Clark St., 773-904-8120, thegundis.com. See the story here.

Hoosier Mama Pie Co.

The mushroom, spinach and goat cheese pie. 1618 1/2 W. Chicago Ave., 312-243-4846, hoosiermamapie.com. See the story here.

Interurban Boathouse

The blueberry pancakes are a cross between the fluffy type and a crepe, and are topped with lemon curd. Plus, the Japanese shredded vegetable pancake with an egg on top and drizzled with a hoisin barbecue sauce. 1438 W. Cortland Ave., 773-698-7739, interurbanchicago.com. See the story here.

Longman & Eagle

Shrimp and grits with white cheddar and an egg yolk. 2657 N. Kedzie Ave., 773-276-7110, longmanandeagle.com. See the story here.

Maison Marcel

The cauliflower grits were a glorious purple, with a creamy texture. The eggs were poached perfectly, and the dish sported a cherry tomato garnish. 3114 N. Broadway, 773-661-6942, maison-marcel.com. See the story here.

Mortar and Pestle

The breakfast fried rice with diced bacon and ham, scallions, arugula and a soy sesame dressing with a fried egg on top. 3108 N. Broadway, 773-857-2087, mortarandpestlechicago.com. See the story here.

Nico Osteria

Baked eggs in Purgatory is the Italian version of shakshuka, with the addition of guanciale to the tomato sauce, potatoes and baked eggs. House-made focaccia comes on the side. Thompson Hotel, 1015 N. Rush St., 312-994-7100, nicoosteria.com. See the story here.

Nighthawk AM

The AM burger with a beef patty, egg, sharp cheddar, arugula, caramelized onion, bacon fat mayo on a potato bun. 2273 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-697-8899, nighthawkam.com. See the story here.

Pan Artesanal Bakery

Poblano pepper and cheese loaf. 3724 W. Fullerton Ave., 312-286-5265, panartesanalbakery.com. See the story here.

Six06 Cafe Bar

The baked avocado filled with a poached egg and spices, sitting on top of a breakfast salad of bacon, cherry tomatoes and more avocado. 1641 W. Chicago Ave., 773-929-4911, cafe606.com. See the story here.

Square Biscuits

Pork belly hash with Japanese sweet potatoes, shallots, chile sauce and eggs. 4160 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-880-1100, facebook.com/squarebiscuits. See the story here.

Three Tarts Bakery and Cafe

The avocado toast on sunflower millet bread with tahini, cucumber, red onion, lemon juice and sea salt. 301 S. Happ Road, Northfield, 847-446-5444, threetartsbakery.com. See the story here.

Ina Pinkney, aka The Breakfast Queen, owned iconic West Loop breakfast spot Ina’s for more than 30 years and now writes “Breakfast With Ina” monthly for Food & Dining.

